DOGECOIN AND LITECOIN CAN NOT COMPETE - BIG EYES COIN TO GROW EXPONENTIALLY DESPITE ALL THE ODDS!

Introduction

In March 2022, the world witnessed the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies going down. However, cryptocurrency is still seen as a potential alternative to government-backed currencies. As experts believe that the price will shoot back again shortly. The high price volatility of cryptocurrency is increasing worldwide use by various companies and organizations. However, many technological advancements are coming to make web 3.0 more accessible and seamless for users.

Meme coins are known to give the highest profits and have made the most overnight millionaires in the crypto market. Unfortunately, almost all meme coin projects have weak fundamentals like DOGE and SHIB. However, new projects like Big Eyes (BIG) will likely get support from the crypto community through its features and plans to rule the crypto market. Big Eyes (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency focusing on DeFi and NFT ecosystems.

Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG) is a community-driven, decentralized utility meme coin to provide more to the meme market by constructing a blockchain ecosystem that aims toward hypergrowth through the use of NFTs that enables access to content and events - further adding to the hype of blockchain. This platform is focused on shifting the world's wealth into a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem and protecting essential parts of the world's financial ecosystem.

Big Eyes (BIG) is built on the Ethereum blockchain and is gearing up to switch to PoS technology that will enhance the experience of the project, attracting more users from all around the world. Moreover, the new technology will allow users to earn passive income from its tokens and support the environmental crisis by donating a small percentage to save the oceans. Moreover, it aims to dive deep into the NFT sector as well. Big Eyes (BIG) is working on an exclusive NFT Sushi Crew club to reward holders when purchasing the best NFT.

As the sale goes live, Big Eyes (BIG) presale goes live, and 90% of the tokens will be allocated to the community. The remaining 10% of the tokens will be split between marketing and charity wallet. The project primarily focuses on the cat and aquatic community while helping them earn better profits than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). To be a part of this amazing community and purchase tokens, you only need to follow these three simple steps:

Step 1

Make sure you have a Metamask wallet installed on your browser or use one of the wallets supported by "Wallet Connect." If you purchase on mobile, we recommend using the Trust wallet and connecting through the built-in browser.

Step 2

Once your wallet is ready, click "Connect Wallet" and choose the appropriate option. For example, for mobile wallet apps, you will need to select "Wallet Connect." You will get three options to choose from:

Buy ETH with a debit/credit card

Buy Big Eyes (BIG) with ETH

Buy Big Eyes (BIG) with USDT

Step 3

Once the presale is ended, you will be able to claim your tokens.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE), created in 2013, is an open-source, peer-to-peer decentralized meme coin based on the popular internet is a digital currency that enables users to easily send money online. Created as a light-hearted joke for crypto enthusiasts, it quickly exploded into one of the leading cryptocurrencies today. This platform is specially used for purchases and payments. It runs blockchain on blockchain technology, using a distributed, secure digital ledger that stores and adds all transactions made on its network. In addition, this protocol uses cryptography to secure transactions in its blockchain network.

This protocol uses the Proof-of-Work mechanism, where miners can use computers to solve complex mathematical equations to process transactions and record them on the blockchain. In exchange for supporting blockchain, miners can earn additional Dogecoin, which they can hold or sell on the open market. The hardware used in mining Dogecoin (DOGE) is called Dogeminer, a node in the Dogecoin blockchain that calculates mathematical equations to check and validate incoming transactions on the network. Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) was launched in 2011. A decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency created from a fork in the Bitcoin blockchain, a digital public ledger used by most cryptocurrencies designed to enable users with almost instant, near-zero cost payments that can be exchanged between people or institutions worldwide. Litecoin (LTC) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that relies on a peer-to-peer network, meaning there is no central authority, like a bank or government, controlling the digital currency. Instead, nodes available on the Litecoin network verify transactions. These nodes work together to validate and verify each transaction that users make on the network once nodes on the Litecoin network verify the transactions.

It uses a unique consensus called Proof-of-Work to verify its transactions and offer fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions for its users. Litecoin (LTC) uses a low resource-intensive Scrypt PoW algorithm. This key derivation function is password-based and originally designed for the Tarsal online backup system.

Final Verdict

Big Eyes (BIG) is still in the presale stage and has the potential to skyrocket in value. It is getting massive attention worldwide and is expected to give more profits than Dogecoin (DOGE). It aims to take its place among the elite through a creative and engaging approach to its community. Litecoin (LTC) has been accused of centralization, which can be a major drawback in terms of scaling and its users. This bear market is a highly volatile coin that may not yield good results. Dogecoin (DOGE) has weak fundamentals and has no active development at the moment. Big Eyes (BIG) has a solid roadmap called a "plan of action." It has all the features to make it stand out from other cryptocurrencies. As it has already raised $1 million, it won't be difficult to reach $50 million in the future.

For more information on Big Eyes (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/