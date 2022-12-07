DOGE, MATIC, DOT See Negative Price Action - Check These Crypto Presales Instead

There was a time when buying DOGE, MATIC, and DOT would’ve been prudent crypto investments, but the time isn’t now. These coins have struggled for most of 2022, and analysis has not shown any optimistic predictions. Despite the poor turnaround, Impt.io (IMPT), Dash 2 Trade (D2T), RobotEra (TARO), and Calvaria (RIA) have become beacons of hope for new investment opportunities.

These cryptos are in different presale stages and are performing incredibly well. It is only a moment before they complete the presales and jump into circulation in CEXs and DEXs. Let us show you why we believe buying these coins over DOGE, MATIC, and DOT is the best move.

The Bleak Outlook for DOGE, MATIC, and DOT

DOGE made a quick run in early November of 2022 but has returned to its bearish trend. The price is still below its all-time high of $0.655 in May 2021. Indeed, the year’s pressure and uncertainty have crushed the coin, sending it toward the price of its early days.

MATIC has not seen as much loss as DOGE. However, its price movement for 2022 reveals massive struggles to stay afloat.

November did offer a gleam of hope when it reached $1.25 on November 8. However, it has fallen back into the bear trend.

Polkadot’s performance for 2022 has been nothing but unimpressive. The crypto has made zero gains compared to its price in January. Instead, we have witnessed a steady fall in its price, month after month.

IMPT,D2T, TARO, and RIA to the Rescue

The opportunity to end the year on a high note is what we all crave. Fortunately, some projects have stepped up with explosive presales.

These coins are performing well in their presale, and investing in them is only fitting. We speak of none other than the following:

Impt.io (IMPT)

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

RobotEra (TARO)

Calvaria (RIA)

Let us polish our glasses and look closely at the projects backing them.

Impt.io (IMPT)

This project sets itself up to reduce environmental pollution. It aims to reduce carbon footprints by linking environmentally conscious brands and individuals. By doing that, it removes scams from the carbon credit market.

Companies or brands that purchase carbon credits may not use them up at the end of the day. With Impt.io, they can retire them and earn rewards. The platform allows users to mint carbon credits into NFTs, further eliminating fraud.

Of course, you would agree that NFTs take the whole thing to a new level. Users can easily buy carbon credits, mint them into NFTs, and sell them in a transparent marketplace. Such potential is noticeable, as indicated by its presale records.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Presales have been nothing but stellar for this crypto. Purchasing it is easy, as you can do it with ETH or USDT. Either of the two tokens will work, but you must use MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

You may wonder why Dash 2 Trade (D2T) should be part of your portfolio. The answer you seek lies not in what the market might say but in what the project brings to the table.

D2T is the native token of a revolutionary crypto trading platform, Dash 2 Trade. This project promises to give crypto traders the latest features necessary to make the right decisions. You will get on-chain metrics, technical indicators, and signals to keep you on top of the market.

The platform can alert you to new cryptocurrency presales or initial coin offerings. That, of course, places you in a position to cash in early on them.

With these spectacular features and many more, you can see why buyers are in a race for D2T. The coin is fast selling out, and you don’t want to miss it in presale.

RobotEra (TARO)

We've had some utility coins, but none have penetrated the metaverse like RobotEra (TARO). The token pulls an entire metaverse of NFTs with it, and you can buy in now that it is still in presales.

RobotEra is the new metaverse with robot-like NFTs for users. Getting the token gives you access to a robot, and you can do pretty things with it. The game-like platform makes the coin even more valuable.

RobotEra’s main attraction is the sandbox-like planet, the Taroverse. You can pop in and construct buildings or make some NFTs as trade-in resources to get more TARO tokens. It is a game of some sort, but a rewarding one at that.

There are other ways to grab rewards in the Taroverse, but they all fall back on NFTs. You can put your mind at ease because the contract code has been audited by SharkTeam.

Calvaria (RIA)

The Calvaria universe's native token, RIA, is the next explosive crypto in presale. Games have become interwoven into our culture, giving Calvaria: Duels of Eternity massive leverage. This blockchain-based game offers a new way to have fun and make money.

RIA grants you access to the platform for a battle in some pretty epic settings. It is a card game, but it plays out in three locations: Arcilla Vivina, Miaquilia, and the Void. The characters look stunning and ready for action.

Calvaria’s approach is a simple one that makes entry easy. Earn eRIA tokens in the play-to-earn battle card game. Play and upgrade your cards to rule the battlefield.

Then, you can turn to the collectible NFTs to cash out in marketplaces like OpenSea and Rarible. The game resources will come in as NFTs, which you will be in a better position to acquire when you upgrade your cards. Indeed, fun has never felt this good with Calvaria: Duels of Eternity.

Conclusion

DOGE, MATIC, and DOT have been exciting, without a doubt, but buying them now is not prudent. They have shown negative trends and have struggled to stay afloat in 2022. Instead, pick up Dash 2 Trade (D2T), RobotEra (TARO), Impt.io (IMPT), and Calvaria (RIA) now that they are in presales.

The utilities and projects backing them are massive and global. If they are turning heads in presale, you can imagine how things will look when they hit full launch.