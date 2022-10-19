Dofasting Reviews: Does It Really Work For Weight Loss?

One in three adults is overweight in the United States, and more than two in five adults suffer from obesity. That is a big concern, but here's some good news! More people are getting interested in intermittent fasting to lose weight, improve their health and simplify their lifestyles.

Intermittent fasting is a popular weight-loss method, but is it really effective? Some research suggests that it can help you lose weight, but fasting can be challenging and may not be sustainable for many consumers in the long term.

Let's check out some DoFasting reviews from people who used the DoFasting app to help them in their weight loss journey.

There's no one-size-fits-all approach to fasting, but it can be a helpful tool if you're looking to lose weight. Some people fast for a certain number of hours each day, while others fast for one or two days each week. It's called intermittent fasting. For this review, we will define what intermittent fasting is and how the DoFasting app comes in to help.

What is Intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting, a weight-loss method, is an increasingly popular health and fitness trend endorsed by celebrities and famous personalities. It involves an eating pattern where you switch between periods of eating and fasting.

The word fasting does not mean you will have to starve. You can still eat a normal amount of food, but it will be regulated in a smaller time frame, called your "eating window. There is no rule about which foods you should eat, but when you should eat them.

For example, if you opted for the 16:8 fasting plan, you can eat whatever you want within 8 hours of a day and fast for the remaining 16 hours. The idea of going for long hours without food may seem impossible, but doable.

There are different methods to do intermittent fasting, which we will cover. It's important to find the plan that works best for you. While intermittent fasting can have some amazing benefits, it's not suitable for everyone.

We will give you a DoFasting review to help you determine if this is the best method to reach your own fitness goals. We based our review on several aspects of the DoFasting app, like safety, customer experience, price, pros and cons, and ease of use.

The DoFasting App: What is it?

The DoFasting app is a virtual fasting assistant that provides users with all the expert tools and guidance to reach their weight loss goals through intermittent fasting. The app is an easy-to-use tracker that will help you monitor your food and water intake and tell you when to start fasting.

Your all-in-one fasting assistant provides step-by-step guidance on when you need to start fasting, what meals are healthy, and what workout routines you should follow. It also contains helpful tips and articles about weight loss and intermittent fasting. In short, it is like having your personal workout trainer/coach and a nutritionist at your beck and call.

The DoFasting app allows you to customize your fasting method depending on your lifestyle. Read on to learn the features and how to use the DoFasting app.

How to use the DoFasting app?

The DoFasting App contains your profile settings and four parts- home, workout, and meals, where you can find suggested recipes and Articles.

Your Home dashboard. will find the fasting tracker with a timer showing you when you can eat and how much time is left in your eating window based on your selected fasting program. For example, if you opted for a 16:8 plan, you have eight hours to eat anything and fast for the remaining 16 hours. You can change your fasting hours anytime you want to. The fasting tracker also tracks your food and water intake, steps, and weight.

The Workout section. contains a workout library with a selection of exercises you can easily follow. Video tutorials in the DoFasting app will guide you through every movement and keep track of time with a built-in timer. You can choose the skill levels for the workouts and focus on what part of your body you consider your problem area.

The Meals section. has over 5,000 healthy recipe ideas to explore and tailor to your preferences. You can check food options, filter the recipes according to type, calorie count, or preparation time, and save your favorite recipes. It also takes into consideration your allergies or food sensitivities. For example, if you are allergic to nuts or gluten, the resulting recipes for selection that will show up will not contain nuts or gluten.

We found one downside to the app, which is the food-logging feature. If you eat a meal from the recipes suggested by the app, a little counter will show the calorie count at the top of the page. However, the app does not have a barcode scanner, so you must manually enter the nutritional information for any food you eat outside of the suggested meals and recipes.

The Articles section. contains content about intermittent fasting from the DoFasting blog.

How does DoFasting work?

Here are some ways the DoFasting app can help you in your fasting so you can reach your target weight:

Help you lose unwanted weight. The DoFasting app will help you eliminate those excess weights by providing you with healthy cooking recipes and reminding you when you can eat and when you need to start fasting.

It gets you healthier by working out. The app gives you access to an easy-to-follow library of workouts and exercises that meet your physical fitness level. The workout library has routines to jumpstart you and keep you moving.

Get fit fast. There is no need to work out at the gym till you drop off or buy expensive workout equipment with the DoFasting app.

Improves digestive system. You will feel lighter, more energetic, and more flexible when you eat fewer meals daily. Fewer meals mean your body can have a break from digesting all the food you usually eat. Instead, your body will have more time for detoxification processes to eliminate accumulated toxins.

Improves overall health. Your overall health will improve when you combine intermittent fasting, a healthy diet, and regular workout. This creates a ripple effect to increase your energy levels.

Help you how to avoid food cravings. For beginners, your body may protest at the thought of missing out on food for long hours. It will be hard at first, but if you are determined to lose weight and live a healthier life, you can do it. DoFasting also has supplements that will help you control or avoid food cravings.

Popular intermittent fasting methods

1. Time-restricted fasting involves eating within certain hours and fasting for the remaining hours. Popular examples of time-restricted fasting include the following:

16:8- a plan where you can only eat during an 8-hour window and fast for the remaining 16 hours of the day.

12:12- you have a 12-hour window to eat and fast for the other 12 hours.

14:10- Eat whatever you want within 10 hours and fast for the remaining 14 hours.

18:6- Eat anything you want within six hours and fast for the remaining 18 hours.

2. Eat, Stop, Eat method. This method involves fasting straight for 24 hours once or twice a week. You must choose one or two non-consecutive days every week where you fast or don't eat anything for an entire 24-hour period. You can eat whatever you want for the remaining five days of the week. If you're doing the Eat Stop Eat, always remember to stay hydrated.

3. Alternate-day method. This method involves fasting every other day.

4. The 5:2 diet. This method works where you usually eat five days a week but limit your calorie intake from 500 -600 on the remaining two days.

5. The Warrior Diet. In this fasting method, you only eat small amounts of raw fruits and vegetables in the daytime, but you can have one large meal for dinner.

6. One Meal A Day (OMAD). This method is recommended for experienced fasters because beginners may find getting the required daily nutrients with a single meal challenging.

One important point to note is that intermittent fasting is not for everyone. See your doctor before going on intermittent fasting for people with a history of eating disorders, gastroesophageal reflux, diabetes, or pregnant or breastfeeding women.

DoFasting Sign-up process

To start using the DoFasting app, go to the company's website or download the app on your phone. The signup process for DoFasting takes less than five minutes, and you can expect the following.

Signing up for Dofasting is quick and easy. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Answer the Quiz

A brief quiz will ask for your basic information like gender, height, and weight; if you are familiar with intermittent fasting, a time during the day when you're hungry the most, how you prepare your meals, your meal times, and if it is possible for you or not to fast on weekends.

The quiz also asks for information about how physically active you are, the kind of job you have and the working hours, and most of all, how willing you are to lose weight and whether or not you are breastfeeding, pregnant or diabetic.

With your answers, DoFasting will create a timeline so that you can immediately see how quickly you will lose pounds to reach your target weight within a defined period.

Step 2: Sign up and pay

When you enter your email address, you will see the pricing options. You can go for an autorenewal subscription in increments of monthly, six, three months, or six months.

Step 3: Start your plan.

After you select and purchase a subscription plan, expect some upselling for product offers from DoFasting, but you can skip this for later. Create a login, download the app, and you can start fasting as soon as you want to.

Step 4: Follow the recommendations.

Here are some tips to start. First, look at the app's reviews to understand what other users think. Then, decide which type of fasting plan you'd like to try. Once you've chosen a program, please read the instructions carefully and follow them as closely as possible.

Step 5: Enjoy a healthy weight loss

Stick to your fasting methods and reap the results of reaching your healthy weight loss target.

Who should use DoFasting?

If you're thinking about trying DoFasting, the first step is understanding who this type of fasting is for. DoFasting allows flexibility because you can choose your fasting method, what you eat, and how you work out. Not everyone will benefit from this fasting in the same way.

This app is suitable for people who want to improve their health and lose weight, who want to explore healthy meal options, and who need guidance and reminders on the types of fasting and how to do it.

DoFasting may not be your best option if you choose to work out with a group or a personal coach and prefer a personal nutritionist for your weight loss program.

In general, fasting is not advisable nor recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding mothers, people with diabetes or gastroesophageal reflux, or those with a history of eating disorders. It is advisable to consult with your doctor before you commit to fasting or a new eating regimen.

DoFasting reviews from real customers

Based on the DoFasting site statistics and active user survey, more than a hundred thousand happy and satisfied users left glowing Dofasting reviews about the app's effectiveness. The figures showed that 95 percent of consumers who used the DoFasting app reported a noticeable weight loss within the first week, while 80 percent said they lost weight but didn't feel hungry. Meanwhile, 90 percent of consumers claimed feeling lighter just after 48 hours of using the DoFasting app.

Trustpilot, a popular online review community, rated DoFasting app a 4.3/5 based on 2,058 reviews. Excerpts from consumers who left five-star reviews include the following:

"DoFasting helped me keep on track with my fasting. I don't have to remember when I have to start my fast because the app will remind me."

"After 17 hours of fasting, I was so surprised I felt no hunger, I've already lost 10 pounds in two weeks, and I feel much better."

" I've lost 4 pounds in two weeks by eating only during my eating window."

"The app is simple, easy to use, and straightforward ."

"I received helpful advice for my diabetes quickly when in the fasting period."

"I'm doing the 16:8, and I've lost 8 pounds within the first week. I have more energy and focus."

The DoFasting app has a 4.24 stars rating from 252 reviews on Sitejabber. The app ranked fifth on the Site Jabber's list of weight loss sites.

Overall, satisfied consumers who left glowing reviews on Sitejabber indicated they liked the DoFasting app's food tracking, eating time monitoring, and weight loss results. We picked out some excerpts from the five-star reviews:

"The app helps keep me focused on my goal."

"DoFasting app is simple and easy to use. Just what you need- tracker prompts!"

"I love this app; it helps me keep on track. I have lost 8 pounds."

"The app helped me lose the Covid lockdown 30-pound weight I gained. It makes a difference."

"Great way to start discipline!"

DoFasting Pros & Cons

DoFasting is an app that lets you set a fasting goal and track your progress. The app has both positive and negative reviews.

Pros

It has a range of fasting programs you can choose from to follow

It tells you when to eat and when to fast

Sends you reminders when your fast starts

It has over 5,000 healthy recipes to choose from

Video tutorial for workouts

An efficient tracker that monitors your food, water, and calorie intake

Monitors your weight loss progress

Easy to use the app

Options for supplements that help curb your appetite

Cons

No free trial

Not for everyone, especially those with health conditions

The paid app has so many advertising popups

For web signups, you have to send an email request for cancellation.

Numerous offers for upsells during checkout

Free to download for Android and Apple but requires a subscription to use

No barcode scanner to monitor food calories

DoFasting Pricing

The DoFasting has three available discounted subscription plans you can choose from:

One-month plan- $37.00 per month (regularly $74.00 billed every month)

3-month plan- $16.00 per month (regularly $32.00)

6-month plan- $11.50 per month (regularly $46.00)

Packed into the subscription plans are helpful features, including:

Fasting Assistant- to help you stay on track

Guide to the Fasting types suitable for everyone from beginners to more advanced meal recommendations

Meal recommendations- containing over 5,000 healthy recipes

Progress tracker and calendar here, you can get tips, develop healthy habits and see results

Personalized workout plan

DoFasting Supplements

DoFasting sells two supplements to support you through your fasting for weight loss goals. The Essential Fiber Complex is an appetite suppressant that keeps your cravings at bay during your fasting period. A box of The Essential Fiber Complex contains 30 servings and is good for one month's supply costs $62.99. Avail of a discounted price of $42.21 per box for a three-month or $38.11 for a six-month supply.

The other supplement is the DoFasting Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies for your daily dose of nutrition. A six-month supply of gummies costs $63.99. The gummies are currently out of stock, but you can sign up here to get notified when they become available again.

You can also choose recurring subscriptions to both supplements to get automatic refills when your renewal period is up. We found the costs of these supplements to be in line with other options in the market.

FAQs

Is DoFasting Safe?

Yes, DoFasting's app and the optional supplements they sell from their website have shown results of credible research when it comes to weight loss. The app helps users set out fasting options based on experience level. This will be helpful, especially for beginners who are unsure how and where to start.

If you start intermittent fasting without guidance as a beginner, be aware that fasting has side effects like hunger, fatigue, headaches, and nausea. You can try to alleviate these side effects by taking DoFasting supplements to curb your hunger pangs and elevate energy levels.

Do I stop when I reach my target weight?

DoFasting recommends that you finish the entire plan even if you have already reached your weight goal. Don't stop because your body needs time to adjust to the changes and help you avoid going into relapse.

Is DoFasting legitimate?

Yes. DoFasting is a legitimate app that has garnered thousands of DoFasting reviews from different online platforms.

How do I cancel my DoFasting subscription?

If you want to cancel a subscription purchased through the App store, follow the cancellation steps here.

Can I get a Refund?

For other products like supplements, you can submit a refund request to DoFasting Customer Support within 14 days of purchase. Provide proof of payment, details, and visual evidence to show a faulty product.

Final Words

In conclusion, a DoFasting app is an excellent tool for those looking to lose weight. It is not a miracle cure or a magic App; it can help you make healthy choices and track your progress. Aside from being easy to use, it has various features that make it an excellent choice for anyone looking to get in shape. If you're serious about losing weight, try the DoFasting app.

Our parting reminder: the safest course of action is to consult a doctor or work with a healthcare provider when you decide to start an intermittent fasting program. Your doctor or healthcare provider can monitor your progress and see if it works and if there are concerns to ensure that your eating style is healthy.

