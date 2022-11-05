Does The Certo Drug Test Hack Really Work (And What Else Does)

Back in the good old days, people talked about simple home remedies that could be used to pass drug tests. One of these was the Certo drug test hack.

So what exactly is it, and does it really work to pass a urine drug test? Consider this a complete guide and answer those questions. I’ll cover everything you need to know.

I will talk about how drug metabolites work in the body, and how they are removed. That way, you can understand whether it could work or not.bThen, I will talk you through what the Certo detox method is, giving you full instructions on how to use the Certo/Sure Jell drug test method.

I’ve tested this myself, and I tell you the science behind it and what the outcome was. Then, you can make your decision on whether you want to drive yourself, or try one of the other solutions I’m going to give you for passing a drug test.

What Exactly Is The Certo Detox Method?

As I’ve explained, cannabis metabolites are different from most other types of drug waste products. The shape of the means they cling onto fat cells in the body. That means they detach erratically, and therefore appear in your urine for longer. For chronic smokers, the longest I’ve seen in study data is four months after the last joint.

Because they attach to fat cells, more cannabis metabolites exit through the bowels. Most drug waste products exit almost purely through urine.

Cannabis metabolites exit through the bowels at a rate of around 60%, and through urine at a rate of approximately 40%. So if you can do something to draw more out through the bowels than normal, then it will get rid of them quicker.

The science behind the Certo method is that the fruit pectin is a fiber. By drinking it you create bile and you draw more fat into the bowel, to which the cannabis metabolites are attached.

On top of that, you are flushing the body out with a ton of water which should help to speed up the removal of the remaining ones through urine.

To summarize all that:

You can use any type of fruit pectin

Cannabis metabolites cling to fat cells in the body

The fruit pectin creates bile

The cannabis metabolites get drawn out through the bowel

The liquid flushes out your bladder as well

Do You Have To Use Certo / Sure Jell?

Certo is a brand of fruit pectin. It’s a fibrous and thick fruity liquid that’s used in cooking. That’s why it’s also called the Sure Jell drug test method. Sure Jell is another American brand of fruit pectin.

The truth is that you can use any type of fruit pectin, and it’s actually far cheaper to just buy a generic supermarket brand. Fruit pectin is a dense fiber. In truth, any fibrous liquid would do. You could drink a ton of something like Fybogel, a high-density fiber drink designed to help bind stools.

But fruit pectin is cheap, and when mixed up, the volume of water also works for flushing out the bladder.

Instructions To Use Certo To Pass A Drug Test

The Certo instructions are always a bit different. Everyone tells them slightly differently. I’m also going to tell you that most of those run through the instructions you will read on the Internet are false. The people who have written them have never done it. Not even to test if it works with home drug test kits. That’s why there are so many variations.

If you want to give it a try, here is the full Certo detox method laid out for you. This is the “classic method” I first read 20 years ago.

You’ll need the following ingredients to do the Certo drug test Hack:

Two sachets of Certo, sure jell, or similar fruit pectin

Two bottles of Gatorade or a similar energy drink

Aspirin

Multivitamin

10 g creatine

1. The night before your drug test mix up one sachet of Certo (Sure Jell or similar) with a bottle of Gatorade. Drink it down swiftly over five minutes, and then drink 8 fluid ounces more water. Make sure you urinate a couple of times before sleep.

Why Gatorade?

Gatorade (and similar sports drinks) contain a lot of sugar and dextrose, both carbohydrates. Because they are absorbed and used rapidly, it stops the breakdown of body fat and slows the elimination of THC in urine instead.

2. The next morning, at least six hours before your test, mix up another sachet of Certo with another bottle of Gatorade. Drink it down swiftly, and drink another 8 fluid ounces of water. Make sure you sit water after that and urinate as frequently as possible.

3. Just after you’ve taken the second dose of Certo, take an aspirin. Aspirin can help to mask drug toxins under certain circumstances.

4. Four hours before your test, take another aspirin. Also, take a multivitamin and 10 g of creatine. Doing this will help your urine to appear in balance rather than diluted.

5. 30 minutes before you leave, do a home drug test kit to make sure that you are testing clean.

I Tested The Certo Drug Test Hack

A few years back I was curious about the Certo drug test method. I understand that the science does partially work here. It can draw more cannabis metabolites out of the body the normal, flush out your bladder, and it can hide some of the drug toxins.

So I did it. I’m a regular daily smoker, and I knew that I would fail a drug test at that point. I followed the instructions in the letter. I made sure I did a home drug test every hour from the first hour after the second dose in the morning.

Every single one of those drug tests tested positive. Not one tested negative or even had a weak reacted positive line.

Does Certo Work For Urine Tests At All?

Does Certo work for urine tests? For me, no it doesn’t. People also ask: does Certo work for a probation drug test? The answer to that is obviously also going to be no.

It doesn’t matter how desperate you are, or how short of money you are, this is a home remedy that won’t work.

Although there is some scientific basis for it, and although it will draw out some extra cannabis metabolites, it can’t get rid of them all. Nothing can do that unless you have really light toxin levels. Even then, it’s unlikely.

Plus, it only works for cannabis metabolites. Every other type will pass into your urine as normal. The only thing offsetting those is going to be flooding your bladder with water and then trying to hide it with aspirin, creatine, and multivitamin. That’s not going to work well.

Do Any Home Remedies Actually Work?

The Certo drug test hack is a home remedy. It’s a solution that is meant to be cheap and affordable that doesn’t rely on expensive professional grade products.

Some of these home remedies may have actually worked 20 years ago when drug testing was far more basic. But they sure as hell don’t work now, even if there is some chance they could.

The drug testing labs do preliminary validity checks. They check for all the basic changes to urine, they check the changes in profile, the presence of things that could point to adulteration and another masking.

So all those home remedies, things like drinking baking powder or apple cider vinegar, they are all nonsense.

Here’s What Works To Pass A Urine Drug Test

The only strategies that work to pass a urine drug test are to either:

Get naturally clean

Mask the toxins with the detox drink

Submit a fake sample

Literally, nothing else works, so let’s take a quick look at each of those strategies now.

Synthetic Urine

By submitting a completely fake sample you are not risking your own urine being tested at all. The two best brands out there are:

Quick Luck

Sub Solution

Quick Luck is the best. But it is expensive at $100. For your money, though you get the most complex formula on the market that will pass any level of scrutiny.

It’s premixed so doesn’t require any preparation. On arrival, before you go in, tap in about one third of the heat activator powder included with it. Shake it, dissolve it, and watch the temperature rise.

Quick Luck doesn’t use a heatpad, so there’s very little to go wrong. As long as it’s submitted within the correct temperature range, and it doesn’t go through a full mass spectrometry – gas chromatography analysis, then it will pass.

Sub Solution is the predecessor of Quick Luck. It’s almost identical, containing 14 chemicals found in urine. It’s also perfectly balanced like Quick Luck. The only real difference is that it’s a powder that needs mixing with filtered water. It’s $15 cheaper because of this though. You can purchase both from this webshop.

2. Detox Drinks

The alternative for a drug test for meth or any other drug is to use a detox drink to mask the toxins for a few hours.

The best quality ones are Rescue Cleanse and Mega Clean (make sure you buy it with the pre-rid pills bundled in free). They will flood the body with things found in urine, so that some are passed through as waste, keeping the balance appearing natural.

A good quality detox drink will keep your urine free of toxins for about three hours. However, you can increase this by one or two hours by doing a 24 or 48 hour detox on the days leading up to your test. You can purchase Rescue Cleanse from Clear Choice.

3. Accelerated Full Body Detox Using Detox Pills

The absolute best way to get clean meth or any other type of drug is to get completely clean with a natural detox. But this can take weeks.

You can accelerate this using Toxin Rid detox pills though. They come in course lengths from one day all the way through to 10 days. If you are a really heavy user, I’d recommend the seven day course as a minimum.

But even a two or three day course alongside a natural detox, and then using a detox drink on the day, will give you an incredible chance of being toxin free for the handful of hours you need. You can purchase Toxin Rid detox pills from Testclear.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.