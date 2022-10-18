Some products, especially those promising to help people lose weight, are usually smoke and mirrors. That's why we focus on answering this million-dollar question before you spend your hard-earned money on this solution. Does phentermine work for people working on weight loss?

It is no secret that phentermine works. It has helped many people struggling with obesity get back in shape. Interestingly, they haven't had to struggle with excessive exercise. If so, how does phentermine work? Are there other benefits besides weight loss? Should one expect any side effects?

This article answers all these questions. It also discusses phentermine alternatives that also work. So, without further ado, let's get started.

5 Best Phentermine Alternatives that Work

If you want to avoid the above side effects, you don't need to give up on your weight loss journey. On the contrary, consider these alternatives since they work and equally lack severe side effects.

● PhenQ: Best Phentermine Alternative Overall

● Leanbean: Best Phentermine Alternative for Women

● Trimtone: Best Phentermine Alternative for Burning Fat

● PrimeShred: Best Phentermine Alternative for Men

● PhenGold: Best Phentermine Alternative for Boosting Metabolism

Let's discuss these solutions in detail

#1 PhenGold: Best Phentermine Alternative for Boosting Metabolism

This phentermine alternative is safe for use and, above all, gives excellent results. It helps reduce weight by increasing your body's metabolism. It boosts your mood, helping you stay active and avoid gaining weight.

Expect continuous metabolism when taking these supplements. It will increase the rate at which your body burns fat. You won't have sugar cravings. That's perfect for ensuring you don't consume calories your body can't burn effectively.

While using PhenGold, expect appetite suppression too. You will barely feel hungry, thus discouraging you from overeating. If you feel satisfied and full most of the time, you won't find yourself eating often. Again that saves you from adding more weight.

Does phentermine work by increasing metabolism? The answer is true, and that characteristic makes PhenGold an excellent alternative.

Pros

● It works by suppressing appetite, which is great for weight loss

● You are at liberty to use it whether you are a man or a woman

● The manufacturer ships the product globally at no cost

● Its formula is strong enough to give results within a short period

● Its ingredients meet clinical standards and work effectively to help you lose weight

● Vegetarians are free to use this product

Cons

● Unless you buy a dose that exceeds a month's supply, the money-back guarantee doesn't apply

● If you are sensitive to caffeine, you may want to reconsider using this supplement

#2 PhenQ: Best Phentermine Alternative Overall

This phentermine alternative works in various ways to help you lose weight. They include stopping sugar cravings, reducing the fat that your body stores, and burning unnecessary fat already in it.

In addition to weight loss, expect an improvement in alertness and mood among its users. The energy levels in their bodies will also increase. It is all thanks to its ingredients that increase metabolism, thus burning weight and suppressing any cravings bad for your body.

Does phentermine work like PhenQ? The period may differ, but the results of the two are similar.

Pros

● It works effectively regardless of your gender, men and women alike

● This approach works to deliver wholesome weight loss

● It lacks gluten; hence also ideal for vegetarians

● Its ingredients are powerful enough to deliver excellent results

● It has a money-back guarantee as long as you return it within 60 days of purchase

● If you purchase two, expect a discount of a free one

Cons

● It is possible to miss it since its high demand leads to it getting out of stock often

● You won't find it in any physical shop, which leaves buying it online as the only option

#3 Trimtone: Best Phentermine Alternative for Burning Fat

Trimtone is yet another phentermine alternative that works wonders for women struggling with obesity. Its focus is usually breaking as much fat as possible. Consequently, it increases the rate of thermogenesis, thus promoting rapid conversion of fat into body energy.

Do you know those stubborn body fat layers that don't seem to go away no matter what you do? If you haven't tried Trimtone, all is not lost. It could be that answer you have been seeking all along.

Dieting and exercising are perfect until your weight loss journey stagnates. That's where this phentermine alternative comes in. It increases your metabolism leading to a noticeable difference within a short time. You also stop craving snacks since regular snacking often frustrates weight loss goals.

Does phentermine work by burning fat too? From the previous discussion, yes, that's something common between it and Trimtone.

Pros

● Its levels of glucomannan are reasonable to avoid instances of users bloating

● Perfect for a tight schedule since you only need to take a single tablet daily

● Hard to lose your hard-earned money thanks to its money-back guarantee within 100 days

● It contains only important ingredients, and a lack of filler ones means value for your money

Cons

● It is not ideal for vegetarians since it contains gelatin

● You won't find it in any retail store; thus only available online

#4 PrimeShred: Best Phentermine Alternative for Men

This phentermine alternative is worth your consideration for a man looking to attain a lean physique by burning excess fat. It even works when extensive exercise fails to yield results. In short, it is the last push your body needs to shed excess weight.

Speeding the burning process ensures that your body burns as many calories as possible. For fat that doesn't seem to go away no matter what you do, it triggers the release of certain hormones. These hormones break down the excess fat excellently. It also improves your focus and energy levels.

Does phentermine work, or is PrimeShred better? Yes, it works, but if you aren't eligible for a prescription or the side effects are too much, you can always consider such an alternative.

Pros

● Efficiently cuts the excess fat necessary for weight loss

● Ideal for vegans

● It is also non-GMO

● Money-back guarantee within 100 days of purchase

● Strong enough to even break down the stubborn excess fat

● Relatively cheap in comparison with other similar products

● If you but 2 to 3 bottles, expect a discount

Cons

● It has a caffeine capacity of 225 mg; hence not ideal for people sensitive to it or other stimulants

● It doesn't promote appetite suppression due to a lack of the corresponding ingredients

#5 Leanbean: Best Phentermine Alternative for Women

Women also have an excellent phentermine alternative when dealing with weight loss. It works by increasing your energy levels. Under such circumstances, you can comfortably do what's necessary for weight loss, including excessive exercise.

It also marks the end of excessive snacking and cravings. Why not when it has glucomannan that suppresses appetite? Therefore, you stop increasing body fat.

Its working mechanism can be summarized in several statements. First, it improves your energy levels. Secondly, it boosts metabolism in your body. Last but not least, it suppresses your appetite translating to cutting food cravings intake.

Does phentermine work for men? Yes, it does, but the manufacturer makes this alternative with women in mind. After all, a woman's body differs from what her male counterpart would wish for.

Pros

● Its ingredients help women lose weight, and that's a plus since weight loss is often different in men and women

● It has passed the test of time with a long list of happy clients

● The organic phentermine alternative is safe for use

● Its ingredients are also vegan-friendly

● Perfect for people sensitive to stimulants as its levels are relatively low

● It suppresses your appetite due to the glucomannan ingredient that's in high dosage for a fantastic effect

● It is also affordable

Cons

● It won't have significant effects if men use it as a weight loss solution

● It is also not an option for pregnant or nursing women

Does Phentermine Work?

You can say without any fear of contradiction that phentermine works. It has been operating since 1959, enough to rule out false hopes. You also don't need to take it long to see results.

Change is noticeable within a few weeks, and that's a relief, especially after struggling with weight loss for a considerable time. It works with topiramate to give the necessary results.

So, if someone asks you such a question, "does phentermine work" go ahead and say yes.

How Does Phentermine Work?

Now that phentermine works, let's understand how it leads to weight loss. The truth is that how phentermine work depends on the ingredients. Every ingredient has its way of promoting weight loss. The common mechanisms include;

Increasing Thermogenesis

By default, all living organisms, including human beings, undergo thermogenesis. It is a coping mechanism that helps them keep warm. As the body generates heat, it burns a lot of calories.

So, how does phentermine work with that? Besides regular thermogenesis, it increases the process's rate. Consequently, your body generates more heat and burns more calories.

Due to the rapid burning of fats, the user stops adding more weight. The body also starts burning stored fat. Eventually, the phentermine user will lose weight and get the body of their dreams.

Suppressing Hunger

In most cases, the more you eat, the more you gain weight. After all, there are high chances of a considerable difference between the calories you consume and what the body is burning. Due to such an imbalance, weight gain and obesity are inevitable.

How does phentermine work with that logic? It suppresses your hunger to ensure that you don't overeat. Once the calories you consume and those the body burns aren't worlds apart, it becomes easy to lose weight.

Boosting Hormones and Enzymes Production

Did you know that body works with the help of elements such as hormones and enzymes? They play various roles, including burning fats and improving your mood. Again, phentermine has ingredients that increase the production of these hormones and enzymes.

How does phentermine work for people working on weight loss with this? Under such circumstances, your body burns fats rapidly. With such a trend, one will lose weight over time until it becomes obvious.

Improving Focus and Alertness

As much as phentermine works, you need to complement it with exercise. But isn't it something quite tiresome? It is the reason why most people prefer weight loss pills. How, then, does phentermine work to help someone tired of exercising?

It improves the focus and alertness you need to exercise often. You do various exercises without experiencing excess fatigue. It promotes your weight loss journey since it facilitates burning body fat.

Side Effects of Phentermine

Does phentermine work? As much as the answer is a resounding yes, it would be a lie to say that the journey is often smooth. Despite giving you great results, it could also see you experience various side effects.

These side effects include;

● Increased heart rate

● Nausea

● Diarrhea

● Insomnia

● Dry mouth

● Dizziness

● Vomiting

● Constipation

● High blood pressure

● Anxiety

● Palpitations and irregular heartbeats

● Speech and movement issues

If you use the prescription for long, other issues may arise, including;

● Breathing and chest issues

● Fainting

● Lung diseases, including pulmonary hypertension

● Heart issues

For patients suffering from the following conditions, avoid phentermine, or else they become worse;

● Diabetes

● Glaucoma

● Heart disease

● Mood disorders

● Substance abuse

● High blood pressure

● Extreme anxiety

● Severe restlessness

● Becoming suicidal

● Depression



For allergic patients, side effects include

● Difficulty breathing

● Dizziness

● Swelling in parts such as the mouth, throat, and face

● Itching

● Rash

Due to its addictive nature, stopping its use suddenly has side effects such as withdrawal. If so, you will experience depression and fatigue.

So, does phentermine work? As much as the answer is affirmative, these side effects can be challenging. Let's look at your alternatives.

What Ingredients Make Phentermine Alternatives Work?

Does phentermine work? Yes, but so do its alternatives. To work as effectively as the prescription, they have ingredients that are up to the task. They include;

● Caffeine boosts thermogenesis, thus burning a lot of weight while avoiding the feeling of excess fatigue

● Green tea lowers your body's triglyceride levels and increases its metabolism

● Green coffee has chlorogenic acid to reduce fat production, not forgetting its magic in boosting energy levels

● Glucomannan ensures that you feel full most of the time hence avoids snacking and eating all the time

● Cayenne pepper is yet another ingredient. How does phentermine work with this? It increases the rate at which your body breaks down fat by accelerating thermogenesis.

● Next is chromium. It controls your carbs and sugar cravings, and since they are common reasons for gaining weight, losing it begins with controlling their intake.

● L-Theanine lowers the rate at which your body absorbs fat. It stimulates the excessive release of serotonin and dopamine levels to boost your mood.

● Garcinia Cambogia ensures that you remain full and satisfied most of the time

● Conjugated linoleic acid curbs fat production, boosts metabolism, and suppresses your appetite.

Frequently Asked Questions

Let's discuss a few frequently asked questions about phentermine.

Does Phentermine Work?

Yes, there is no doubt that phentermine has come to the rescue of many people struggling with weight issues. It also works quickly without the need for too many exercises.

Does Phentermine Work Alone?

As much as phentermine works, it needs you to go the extra mile. You need to observe your diet and ensure that you eat healthily. Additionally, don't stop exercising. These practices ensure that you don't add more weight as phentermine deals with the existing one.

Does Phentermine Work With Other Weight Loss Solutions?

We have 5 phentermine alternatives that work. However, as much as they work, don't use them with phentermine simultaneously. If you use phentermine, don't use it with any other weight loss remedy.

Does Phentermine Work For Everyone?

As much as it works, don't consider it if you have the following conditions

● Stimulants allergy

● Anxiety

● Drug abuse

● Glaucoma

● Heart disease

● Hypersensitive thyroid

● High blood pressure

● Pregnancy

● Nursing

Final Words On The Does Phentermine Work Question

The piece has answered many questions regarding this topic. Does phentermine work? Yes, it does. Does phentermine work alone? Not really, since the users need to be sensitive to what they eat and exercise.

Does phentermine work with other weight loss solutions? No, combining it with any other solution isn't advisable to avoid dire consequences.

Does phentermine work like other weight loss remedies? To a greater extent, yes, especially when using its alternatives. Their working mechanisms include boosting metabolism, suppressing hunger, and increasing thermogenesis.

Does phentermine work without side effects? Not in many cases explaining why there are alternatives. They work similarly but without harsh side effects.

Does phentermine work for people with a history of substance abuse? Yes, they do, but that's not advisable since it is addictive. It also has withdrawal effects explaining why you need a prescription to use it.

So, if you have struggled with excess weight, do not hesitate to try it out. Alternatively, go for its substitutes since they also work well. We have some recommendations worth investing in, no doubt.

