Does Horoscope Matching Is The Key To Heavenly Marriage?

Q. What is the role of horoscope match making prior to a marriage?

Marriages are said to be formed in paradise. It's a method of implying the importance of heavenly bodies in your marital life, whether positive or negative. In a marriage, one could go to astrology for direction. As a result, one may now have a greater understanding of this remark. Furthermore, there have been numerous instances where a mismatched horoscope resulted in a shaky or unsuccessful relationship. Furthermore, an unsuitable marriage may result in a miserable life or possibly divorce. According to the me, our natal chart's planets are the outcome of our past karma. If the planets are in the appropriate houses, you can expect a good life. As a result, understanding the significance of astrology in marriages may be beneficial.

You may question why some couples are blessed with happy lives while others may struggle to find pleasure in their relationships. Again, you can't hold them entirely accountable for the situation. In a marriage, our own efforts are crucial, but our thoughts are influenced by the planets. Our thoughts, of course, have an impact over our actions.

Q. What are the planets for Great Match in a Marriage?

Birth charts, also known as natal charts, are the charts that are given to a person when they are born. They are the planets that are present in our birth chart. The planets, their courses, and their movements are all important variables in a marriage's compatibility. And they have a significant impact on every part of our lives. It doesn't matter if it's about education or work, money or health, or our marriage and relationships.

Venus is the planet that delivers you exactly what you want. Its proper posture is necessary for a happy life. Jupiter is very significant in terms of marriage. As a result, many occurrences in your life are determined by the subcategory of planets, or bhukti, and the dhasha, or transition of principal planets. This includes your perfect wedding date!

When it comes to marital astrology, the seventh house planet is important. This is where a happy marriage and relationship can be found. As a result, you should pay special attention to the planet in this house. When the Lord of the Seventh House is in corner positions or trikona box regions like the first, fifth, or ninth house, marriage is favourable. In addition, having a powerful lord in the house can lead to a happy marriage. In order to comprehend the good and poor placements of planets in marriage, astrology is required.

Q. Why are some Marriages Delayed?

In Vedic astrology, a perfect marriage match could be the key to a happy marriage life. As a result, astrological marriage predictions should be used as a guide. Astrology in marriage is a reliable approach to figure out why weddings are taking so long. In general, a male's marriage can be delayed if Venus and the lord of the seventh house are in a poor position. The marital time may be weakened even more by malefic planets. Beneficial planets in the seventh house and Venus's position, on the other hand, can aid in early marriage. Jupiter also plays a crucial influence in a female's early and happy marriage.

Astrology has many ways to deal with marriage delays. It is definitely possible to find astrological remedies for delays in marriages by special poojas and remedy. You can strengthen the weak planets with your prayers.

Q. What are the Conflicts in Marriages?

When it comes to astrology and marriage matching, there are a lot of details to consider. You must examine the doshas and offer an appropriate proposal. In a marriage match, it is critical to eliminate any dosha’s presence or consequences. When Mars is in the second, fourth, seventh, eighth, or twelfth house in your birth chart, it is considered troubled. This horoscope should be matched to one of the same situations.

Saturn has a significant influence on your marriage as per astrology. A bad marital relationship can be caused by a Saturn – Mars – Venus’s link. As a result, this truth must be verified prior to a marriage match.

Q. How Karma plays a role in our Marriage?

Hindus believe that our birth chart is directly influenced by our past karma. Our past deeds, according to Hindu mythology, are reflected in our horoscope. Karma is responsible for everything wonderful in our lives. And everything terrible in our lives is a result of bad karma. As a result, karma is a component that is always present in our life. Dr. Sastri says it is the most powerful protector of our thoughts and deeds.



