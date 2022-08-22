Monday, Aug 22, 2022
DJ VEE Releases His First Song ‘Set Me Free'

After setting the stage on fire with his smashing remixes, VEE ventured into his first music production. Being an ardent follower of hip-hop and house music, it influenced him to release his first song in the electro-house music genre.

India’s prominent artist DJ VEE who is known all across the nation for his sensational performances has now released his first-ever original song, ‘Set Me Free.’ DJ VEE is an Indian DJ and music producer who is highly acclaimed in the Indian Club Scene for the past 18 years. He made himself one of the most loved DJs with his passion and zeal for music. 

After setting the stage on fire with his smashing remixes, VEE ventured into his first music production. Being an ardent follower of hip-hop and house music, it influenced him to release his first song in the electro-house music genre. ‘Set Me Free’ is available on all popular music platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, etc. The idea of producing an original song occurred to VEE when he heard Hardwell’s remix track of ‘LEVELS’ and Fedde le Grand’s ‘Put your hands up for Detroit.’ It created a lot of inquisitiveness in VEE to learn the technicalities of how they were made. It fascinated him and sowed the idea of producing original songs as now he had only produced bootlegs and mashups.

‘Set Me free’ is a song with minimum vocals, which falls under the electro house genre. During covid times, VEE started following a lot of electronic artists and understanding their music. He channelized his time into brushing up on technical skills and decided to create. He would lock himself into his studio and do the hard work. VEE went beyond his limits to hone his skills and crafted this mesmerizing song, all thanks to the pandemic. He decided to make this song as he believes the trend electronic house music is back. He is optimistic about 'Set Me Free' getting accepted by his audience and fans.

As this is VEE’s first original song, he is a little anxious, nervous, and hopeful that he must have achieved the standards he set in his mind. As an artist, VEE is on a mission to empower the hidden gems and talent of the diverse country. He wants to help talented artists to grow so that they can give good music to our current and upcoming generations. Thus, his company VEE LIFE ENTERTAINMENT is carving good artists. Adding further, VEE also said that we can anticipate artist collaborations and more of his original songs in the future. 

