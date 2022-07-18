DJ Rackish On Why He Chose To Follow His Passion For DJing

Everyone has a passion. The difference is that a few choose to foster theirs while others don't. Do you know why? Well, we assume it to be the demand for security! People prefer a secure life rather than hustling after their dreams. But some souls, like DJ Rackish, are an exception and exemplary of why following passion is necessary.

If you too are confused about chasing your dream of finding a secure job, then DJ Rackish's words are for you. While the majority prefer the latter, here's why this incredibly talented man began DJing. Rackish says, "Following your passion is listening to your heart. I realised my calling for DJing after watching Fatboy Slim's live spinning. After that, I just dived deeper and deeper into this field. And nothing makes me happier than standing before the crowd and spinning their favourite songs."

"If you ask me what following my passion has given me, it has brought me gratification. I would be lying if I said that it was effortless. Yes, there are many difficulties in the way of achieving your passion, but your persistence can help you get through them," DJ Rackish further added.

Before being "DJ Rackish," he was Rakesh Kukreja. But you see, following your heart brings you success in different forms. And getting designated by the profession you love is one. DJ Rackish's eloquent thoughts have motivated not only budding DJs but each one of us. We are sure you might have got some clarity on whether you want to listen to your heart or not.

DJ Rackish has performed at several venues and on numerous occasions. He has also performed as the opening act for various musicians and renowned artists like Nikhil Chinapa, Ma Faiza, B.L.O.T, Kohra, Janux, T-pain, Nadia Ali, Ronski Speed, Jaytech, Richard Durand, Akcent, Flo Rida, Bobina, Atomic Pulse, Dirty Vegas, etc.