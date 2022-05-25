DJ Jugal Dubai Plans To Bring New Trends To The Bollywood Music Remix Industry

The music industry worldwide is at its peak today, and DJing is no exception. There are definitely more opportunities for DJ Artists than ever. Jugal Sachanandani A.K.A DJ Jugal from Dubai has established himself as one of the most popular and youngest DJs and Producers in the world when it comes to Bollywood music.

DJ Jugal is an artist who believes in bringing new trends to the Bollywood music industry with his comprehensive knowledge of different genres. DJ Jugal is a music producer with exceptional talent. He joined the DJ Industry when the music industry saw a shift in the early 2000s. This shift impacted the most to Jugal. He saw this as an opportunity to learn the old music while hopping on new trends.

DJ Jugal started producing his songs when he was only 18 years old. He’s the favorite DJ of the crowd because of his versatile music. Besides knowing Bollywood music, he also has a fair understanding of western music making him one of the most sensational music producers. The remix prodigy has received more than 29 million views on YouTube for his "Garmi" Remix. It's rare for Music producers to achieve such milestones. However, DJ Jugal breaks the stereotype by being a trendsetter. DJ Jugal has performed at a lot of major events. Currently, he is the resident DJ for Asian nights at some of the biggest and trendiest clubs all over Dubai.

DJ Jugal became well-versed with both the taste of music. Due to his quick-learning personality, DJ Jugal understands both the audience – the younger & older. Creating music and different genres have always been DJ Jugal’s forte. It helps him to create exclusive music as a producer. The talented DJ has shared the stage with artists like AP Dhillon, Guru Randhawa, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Emiway, and many more. He now wants to bring out his unique style by becoming a trendsetter and revealing his skills in producing songs along with being the impeccable DJ he is.

With his music and work, DJ Jugal Dubai wants to strike the right chords with the audience and give the best to those who love remixes. DJ Jugal desires to create music that suits every demographic. He’s all set to bring new trends with his songs to the Bollywood Industry.

