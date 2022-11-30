District Administration Jashpur Hosted Motivational Retreat For Pvtgs

Jashpur, November 30: It was indeed a pleasant experience for a group of 65 students from the district, belonging to the Pahadi Korwa and Birhor special tribes of the region, when they got the opportunity to visit the District collector Ravi Mittal and had Lunch with him and his family at the collector's bungalow. The said one-day motivational retreat was organised by courtesy of the Collector at his official residence where the children associated closely with him. They felt quite jubilant to have the collector among them and got to know him from close quarters. While sharing their experiences, the children said that today they are feeling very delighted after coming here and they have felt confident and inspired to study well and achieve success in life. Expressing their happiness, they further told that they are no longer hesitant about many things and the teachers and children thanked the Collector for spending a day with them which was truly a very special experience. The children expressed their desire to visit Delhi, to which the collector said this demand shall surely be taken care of in the future.

The children watched the Popular film ‘I am Kalam’ which is an inspirational movie for children and enjoyed lunch. Interacting with the young enthusiastic visitors, Collector Ravi Mittal encouraged them and said that the district administration would also try to keep on conducting such occasional tours for children and we are also planning initiatives like special classes for the PVTG students and full cooperation shall be given to such events, so that the children can connect with the functioning of the administration and get to know various things which shall encourage the children to learn well and progress in life.

Among the other dignitaries the District Superintendent of Police, and Chief Executive Officer, Zila Panchayat were also present at the event who addressed the children with motivational talks and discussions. The Collector also shared with the children his own life experience while he was a student. He told that “I feel that I have achieved success by following a strategy in life, which is always have a pre-decided plan or strategy of preparation right from the moment you start preparing for your goal and you must have a complete systematic plan of preparation and also you should keep on revising what you have prepared and write the exam confidently with a free mind. That is the key to success.”

This is one of its kind initiative is a praiseworthy step towards social harmony in Chhattisgarh whereby the children of specially backward tribes have been invited to spend a day with such an official at his bungalow and also had Lunch with him. Besides giving a feeling of joy and harmony, such opportunities also boost self-confidence and zeal in children and interacting with a top brass official satisfies their unaddressed inquisitiveness about life, career, administration and many other subjects which a young mind thinks of.

The state government and administration are committed for the upliftment and development of special backward tribes like Pahadi Korwa and Birhor and constant efforts are being made to stay connected with them and work for their welfare through such continuous innovative efforts.