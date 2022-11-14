Director Raghav Diwan To Embark Authorial Debut With His First Book ‘The Roads To Death’

Actor, Director and Scriptwriter, Raghav Diwan is now all set to launch his first book ‘The Roads To Death’. The book which has been published by BlueRose Publishers will be launched at an event which is on November 22 at Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place, New Delhi. At the event, there will be a lot of well-known influencers, journalists and Media Houses that will be covering up the happenings and highlights of his journey. The book will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, BlueRose Publishers webpage and Kindle as well.

The Roads To Death by Raghav Diwan comes under the suspense thriller genre and it will have fifteen chapters that will unfold the mystery. The book tells a suspenseful narrative of crime and justice set in North India's forested terrain. There are four characters who have lives that are each unusual and distinctive in their own way. It presents their tale and their journey of surviving in surroundings that are tough but those people are even tougher. Raghav Diwan started writing the book in the year 2016 and it was in the year 2021 when he completed his book.

While talking about the book ‘The Roads To Death’ and his inspiration behind that, Raghav Diwan stated, “It was in the year 2016 when while doing some research in transportation areas I stumbled upon some real-life struggles of a few of the drivers. I started digging deep into it and came across a few other heart-wrenching incidents, I wanted the world to know about all these things and thought of making a film for the same. However, due to some uncertainties, I was unable to do so. So I started jotting down all the content in written form and amalgamated the real-life incidents with my imagination. In the year 2021, I finished the book and now one year later, here I am planning the book launch. “

Telling further about what inspired him to become an author, Raghav Diwan said, “One of the authors that inclined me towards writing is Harivansh Rai Bachan. I still remember when in first standard my dad gave me one of his books ‘Madhushala’. I binged read it in a very few days and ever since then I have been a big fan of his work. After that, I got into reading and read a plethora of books, which has helped me get a better understanding of a lot of things including giving me the motivation to express my thoughts through writing and become an author.”

The author of The Roads To Death, Raghav Diwan was born in the year 1995 in the state of Madhya Pradesh. He started his career as a magician in the year 2012 and used to regularly perform at US Pizza outlets. Later he decided to explore the world of entertainment and to enhance his skills he joined an acting school. The initial days were full of struggles for him but then things fell into place when he got a chance to work with filmmaker Pooja Bhatt in a music video. After that everything became aligned, till now Raghav now has 70 short films and a web series to his credit, out of those there are some in which he acted whereas in others he did other work like directing and writing. The multi-talented personality is all set to enter the world of writing with his first book.