Digital Lending Apps Which Give Easy Access To Instant Loans

The FinTech environs has surged in popularity in the last few years, especially the post-pandemic. The banking, monetary services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, particularly, soared with digital lending services transforming lending process and disbursement methods.

Digital lending is booming as an effective alternative to traditional lending (by financial institutions) for people who are new to credit or are underserved by the financial system.

With the Internet reaching India’s remotest areas, now is the opportunity for people across geographies and demographics to access financial services digitally. Innovative products offered by fintech companies (lending apps in particular) have overcome traditional limitations, reduced transaction costs, and are enhancing customer experience.

Here are the top 5 instant money lending platforms that will help in urgent money requirements, with smooth easy access.

RupeeRedee

Incepted in 2018, RupeeRedee is a digital lending platform that allows consumers to fulfill their lending needs in simple steps with the help of technology. The app gives you access to personal loans within a few minutes at your fingertips.

It is a tech-driven digital lending platform that leverages technology and data sciences to make lending accessible for India’s massive population of underserved customers. With robust KYC and a smooth process, it makes the consumer journey hassle-free, quick and also safeguards your data. It currently has 4.51 million installs on Google Play Store and has an average traffic of 400K on its website.

Operating with its own Captive NBFC FincFriends Private Limited in the background to facilitate short-term personal loans coupled with digital lending services and have deployed various forms of underwriting including alternate data sources and is not restricted to credit score-based underwriting only. Following the Fair Practice Code and compliance process, it offers its consumer a great experience and satisfaction.

GalaxyCard

Incepted in 2018, the company has acquired a huge customer base from more than 600 towns across the country. The digital credit card can instantly be made available within 3 minutes and benefits the customers with no annual, joining, or interest charges. GalaxyCard focuses on making credit cards easily available to customers with an income of less than 30k a month. Customers can simply download the app and make a free online registration for processing. The entire application process is digital and requires three basic details – PANCard, Aadhar Card, and Bank Statements. Unlike the traditional lending process, it eliminates elaborative paperwork and long processing duration.

LendingKart

Founded in 2014, LendingKart’s primary mission is to make it easy for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) in India to have easy credit access. It operates as an NBFC, and focuses on the MSME lending and capital space. LendingKart uses big data analytics to help lenders determine a borrower’s creditworthiness. It also completes the loan disbursal process much quicker than the traditional banks.

Loan Tap

LoanTap Financial Technologies is an online platform committed to deliver customized loan products to millennials. The Pune-based company was established in the year 2016 with an aim to provide seamless consumer experience from the application to the disbursal process. The platform is said to be committed to deliver flexible loan products to salaried professionals. LoanTap offers loans to help millennials achieve a life they desire. The company is said to deliver fast personal loans at customer-friendly terms. LoanTap’s focus is to delight its customers by helping them choose the best loan products.

CASHe

Mumbai-based CASHe is a digital lending platform for young salaried millennials. CASHe provides instant short-term personal loans ranging from INR 7,000 to INR 300,000 for tenure of up to 1 year to young working professionals based on their social profile, merit and earning potential and the company uses its proprietary algorithm-based machine learning platform.

