Digital Creator And Aspiring Actress Hina Khan To Make A Breakthrough In The Film Industry

We have seen colossal growth in social media platforms in the last few years. With the coronavirus pandemic hitting the globe, many creators have built a strong presence over the internet. The phase of lockdown turned out to be a blessing in disguise for many creative professionals with cameras being everyone’s best friend. Documenting her talent on social media, digital creator Hina Khan has garnered name and fame over the web space.

With more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Hina has established herself as a noteworthy name among many influencers. Born on April 10, 1995, in New Delhi, she rose to fame after her videos went viral over short-format video platforms. A majority of her lip-sync videos left everyone surprised, and there has been no turning back for her since then.

Besides the social media space, Hina has captivated the attention of many people in the entertainment industry. After making a remarkable presence on the web space with her content about fashion, beauty and lifestyle, Hina seems to make a move in the modelling and film industry soon.

The aspiring actress has earlier revealed that she was highly influenced by social media platforms. Encashing the fame she has garnered in the digital domain, Hina Khan is ecstatic to feature in TV shows, music videos and web shows. “I have always loved to entertain people. I feel that the digital space has opened doors of opportunities, and I would want to leave no stone unturned to get a breakthrough in the world of showbiz”, reveals Hina.

When asked how she plans to venture into the glamour world, Hina Khan stated, “I would want to participate in beauty pageants. Earlier, I worked with fashion brands and luxury fashion houses for many influencer marketing campaigns. This time, I would want to be on the other side and get an altogether different experience.”

In addition, the digital creator is already looking forward to featuring as a parallel lead in TV shows. Apart from this, Khan expressed her desire to participate in theatre plays and shows to get better exposure to acting. The pace at which Hina is accelerating in her career is praiseworthy, and we are sure that the actress will make a successful mark in the film and television industry. To know about Hina and her work, have a glimpse at her Instagram page ‘@hina__khan02'.