Digital Businessman And Blockchain Enthusiast Says Web 3 Will Revolutionise The Tech Industry As We Know It

After a decade-long super successful career in celebrity event management and being a successful digital businessman, Yossy London is also focusing on Web 3 now. Like many futuristic businessmen, even Yossy is aware of the potential of Web 3 and doing everything to have a strong foothold in the space.

The 38-year-old businessman has been running the business of event management in London West End Clubs for over 10 years. Yossy boasts of hosting A-lister celebrities like Paris Hilton, Rick Ross, Chris Rock and many others.

Yossy is also one of the founders of a leading content provider to the iGaming and Betting Industry. Being a Web 3 enthusiast, Yossy is leading the way in bridging iGaming Web2 with Web 3. Without saying much, he mentions that it will revolutionize the iGaming Technology and industry as we know it.

Yossy is extremely passionate about NFTs. His first NFT investment was the Inbetweeners project, which is backed by Justin Bieber. He currently holds seven 1/1s and a total of over 50 Inbetweeners NFTs. In fact, they recently made an announcement about an exciting partnership with Dolce & Gabbana.

Yossy acquired his first Bored Ape (BAYC #247) within 3 months in the Web3 space, his 2nd (BAYC #3533) shortly after. He is currently searching for his 3rd while holding dozens of other Yuga Labs assets such as various MAYC, BAKC, KODAs, Otherdeeds and $APE, as well as Meebits as part of Yuga Labs acquiring Larva Labs, which was a significant first big M&A move in the NFT industry.

Yossy is also popular on Twitter and he uses it to educate Web 3 enthusiasts. He carves time out of his busy schedule to join Twitter Spaces, such as On Chain TV to educate people who recently joined the Web3 space and to share thoughts on new and ongoing NFT projects. While sharing his knowledge, he also makes sure that people don’t overextend themselves when it comes to safe trading, and are also aware of scammers. "Since we are still very early into the technology development, there are a lot of people out there taking advantage of the system and people’s vulnerability," Yossy mentions.