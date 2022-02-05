Despite Rumors, Ishita Gupta Says She Is 'In A Relationship With Her Work'

Ishita Gupta is a london based Indian model and actress. She has grown up from being an event organizer to a successful model, actor and entrepreneur and now is a popular household name.

She started her career as an event organizer with Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Cineyug Group of Companies in 2012 for the Indian Premier League and eventually went on to pursue her dream career in acting. She has appeared in advertisement campaigns for numerous local and international brands, such as Devji since 1950, Asari beauty, Lipsy London, Lulu Hyper Markets, Mukta A2 Cinemas, Local Bh, etc. She is on the list of the top-ranking young entertainers in India and the Middle East.

She was last known to be shooting for an Indo-Arab feature film in Bahrain, where she is playing an important character.

Ishita has a massive fan following on social media and she keeps her fans entertained by regularly updating beautiful pictures and content on her social media handles.

Fans are obsessed with her and show their love and affection towards her by hitting the like button on all her posts.

Ishita is said to be working on a music video currently which is said to be set to release soon across all platforms.

In a recent interview, Ishita was asked about her relationship status. The actress said that she is not dating anyone at present and confirmed that she is in a relationship with her work and intends to stay committed and focused towards her goals.

Well, however, there have been numerous rumours from various sources for quite some time that she might be dating a very popular international musical star based in the United States of America. The actress also comes from a family of doctors based out of the state of Ohio. Her sister Broti Gupta, who is based in Los Angeles is a writer for the popular sitcom, “The Simpsons.”

However, although it’s unclear whether Ishita is visiting her family or her rumoured partner, the actress is often seen flaunting her private jet tours in and out of Miami all year round.

Rumor has it that she is indeed seeing a very famous American heartthrob based out of Miami, who seems to be absolutely smitten by the Indian beauty and flies her in and out of Miami all year round.

However, Ishita has always been very secretive about her love life from the inception of her career and has always maintained that she is very much single and is not seeing anyone.