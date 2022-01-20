The Dental Industry is buzzing with research for providing solutions to missing teeth for the aging population with weak bones. Zygomatic implants are now being used for geriatric patients, who in most cases have no teeth along with weak jaw bone. Zygomatic implants are now also possible in one day, along with ‘teeth-in-a-day’. The implant is made of titanium and the SAPTeethTM dental crown gets attached over it. Zygomatic implant is drilled into the bone using a screw.

The procedure is minimally invasive, and the patient will be able to chew food almost immediately.

"Whereas the quality of life after zygomatic implants with fixed teeth showed remarkable improvement with a success rate of above 96%."



What are the challenges with the growing population of geriatric population with weak teeth and bones?

In 2010, more than 60% of the geriatric population with teeth were dissatisfied with their complete denture, as these were temporary solutions. The quality of life was not satisfactory and even eating was challenging. Over time the removable dentures start having ill-fitting because they cannot support the patient's lip and tongue to maintain a close seal when chewing. As a result, this can cause problems with chewing food and inadequately chewed food, causing malnutrition. The population of elderly people with weak teeth and muscles is growing.

Who is Eligible for Zygomatic Implants?

Zygomatic implants are not for everyone. You may be eligible for this treatment if you have limited or virtually no bone structure, missing teeth or have lost teeth due to previously diagnosed oral cancers. If you have been advised bone grafting of the upper jaw then zygomatic implants should be considered as they may offer a higher success rate.

What Are Zygomatic Implants?

Zygomatic Implants are a type of dental implant that is used to replace the teeth of the upper jaw while taking anchorage from the Zygoma or the cheek bone.

One can use zygomatic implants to correct missing teeth in the upper jaw caused by missing or damaged parts of the upper jawbone. This can be due to an accident, disease or congenital defect. The implants will help you maintain a more natural appearance and function.

Are Zygomatic Implants a good alternate?

Zygomatic implants are a superior alternative for patients who have no teeth and weakened jaw bone tissue. The implant is fixed to the bone using a screw, which makes it minimally invasive for most patients. Patients will be able to chew almost immediately after placing zygomatic implants. SAPTeethTM is the choice of dental crowns to be placed over zygomatic implants.

Do zygomatic implants improve emotional health?

Yes! One can experience better moods, improved self-esteem and reduced anxiety with treatment from zygomatic implants. Zygomatic implants can help patients feel like they're finally getting back what was once lost and will lead them on their journey to recovery. Patients may find themselves feeling much happier about life because they now have a beautiful smile that's giving them motivation every day.

How Does the Procedure Work?

The implants are attached to the upper jaw and the Zygoma bone. They serve as a base for the SAPTeethTM to take anchorage from, as well as a support structure. In order to prepare for zygomatic implants, a procedure is usually needed first. This can now be done without any incisions or cut on the inside or outside of the mouth, which makes it easier to heal. Implant-supported dentures are the perfect solution for those who have lost all of their teeth or had them removed. Without implants, dentures would have a difficult time attaching to your mouth and staying in place.

Traditionally, it takes about three months for new teeth to be placed in after surgery has been completed. But with the latest technology and advancement in material science, now the teeth can be placed in one day. This is called as Same Day Fixed Teeth with Dental Implants.

What Are Some Possible Side Effects?

There are a few possible side effects that can come with zygomatic implants. This includes things like temporary change in speech and swelling, and the need to take anti-inflammatory medications. Many of these potential side effects will go away within a few weeks. However, there is a chance that they could linger longer if you don't seek proper medical attention or follow up. The surgery may cause some swelling and bruising but these should disappear within a few days.

The Best Antidote to Missing Teeth in the Geriatric Population

It's hard to believe that there are people in India who live without teeth. However, it is a reality for millions of Indians with weak jawline tissue and no teeth. But thankfully, new technology is developing a solution to this problem.

Zygomatic implants are now being used for patients with no teeth and weakened jaw bone tissue. They can be put in within a day, or even less time. Zygomatic implants are made from titanium and have a crown attached to the top of them. This implant is fixed to the bone using a screw. The procedure is minimally invasive, and the patient will be able to chew food almost immediately.

In 2010, more than 60% of the population with teeth were dissatisfied with their complete denture. Whereas the quality of life after zygomatic implants showed marked improvement with a success rate of above 96%.

How does one get Zygomatic Implants?

Conclusion

Zygomatic dental implants are a revolutionary treatment alternative for the population who once has to adjust with weak teeth or dentures. Now, we can replace the missing teeth and align the same in one day without multiple surgeries.

The comfort and compliance of the patients are high and therefore a little premium in terms of costing is acceptable. Zygomatic implants are a type of dental implant designed to be installed in the patient’s natural zygomatic bone. Zygomatic implants are an alternative to traditional dental implants. When a tooth or teeth have been lost, it can be difficult to replace them because the bone that once supported them is often weak and deteriorated. In these cases, a zygomatic implant may be a good way to replace the missing teeth.

