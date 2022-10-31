DentaFend Reviews (Scam or Legit?) Ingredients, Side Effects, Complaints

Dental issues affect many people. Gum problems, cavities, bad breath, and unhealthy teeth can lower one's life quality. Dentists and other experts recommend maintaining high levels of oral hygiene to prevent developing oral health cases.

Most people overlook the health of their gums and teeth. Discolored teeth, bleeding gums, and bad breath can lower a person's esteem and hinder proper physical communication. Some couples claim that unhealthy teeth prevent them from getting intimate. In severe cases, unhealthy teeth may cause brain and heart infections.

DentaFend is a new daily supplement claiming to augment oral health and improve the quality of teeth. Is the supplement safe? Who can use it?

About DentaFend Dietary Supplement

The mouth houses various structures such as saliva, teeth, gums, and numerous blood capillaries. DentaFend is advertised as a doctor-formulated dietary supplement that can almost effortlessly improve teeth and gum health. It consists of various plant-based nutrients that combat unhealthy inflammations, balance the salivary bacteria, and support the development of strong teeth.

Tooth decay and cavities are among the significant causes of teeth extraction or undergoing expensive root canal procedures. The natural herbs, minerals, vitamins, and nutrients inside DentaFend can help heal teeth and gum issues without giving users any side effects . The oral dietary formula is an inexpensive method of improving dental health.

The rising cases of dental issues are mainly because of the overconsumption of sweet and high-carb foods. Additionally, the modern diet comprises chemicals that may corrode the teeth and imbalance the salivary contents' pH. DentaFend is rich in nutrients that address dental issues from the root and are ideal for people of all ages.

How Does DentaFend Work?

Various factors can trigger decay, discoloration, inflammation, bleeding gums, and weak teeth. Excessive sugar molecules can destabilize the pH in the saliva. Unstable pH is allegedly the root of bleeding gums, inflammation, and tooth decay. Additionally, imbalanced pH levels may trigger a population of unhealthy bacteria that cause various dental problems.

DentaFend maker claims that the formulation has quality superfoods to combat dental issues from three perspectives:

Eliminate Inflammations

Unhealthy inflammations cause gum issues and weaken the teeth. Additionally, it may trigger the development of chronic mouth sores and bad breath. DentaFend has various plant-based anti-inflammatory components that combat inflammations, diminishing pain, swelling, and redness.

Balance Mouth Bacteria

The mouth houses beneficial bacteria that support healthy pH levels and various enzymatic reactions. However, the buildup of harmful bacteria causes significant damage to the teeth and gums. A high population of disease-causing bacteria leads to unhealthy gum swelling, bleeding gums, sensitivity, and redness. DentaFend has antibacterial properties that battle harmful microbes and prevent future buildup.

Repair Damaged Teeth and Gums

DentaFend contains various herbal polyphenols that repair damaged gums and teeth. The maker claims that the antioxidants can protect the mouth from future infections by providing a "Protective Shield." It may also reduce tartar buildup and support oral hygiene.

DentaFend Ingredients

DentaFend makers claim that the current formula was developed after rigorous testing with over 118 herbs and nutrients. Each serving has nine superfoods that are scientifically proven to support dental health. Additionally, DentaFend ingredients are purportedly from clean sources. It has zero allergens, GMOs, and other unhealthy components.

● Flaxseed: According to the official website, flaxseed contains lignin that fights unhealthy inflammations and stabilizes blood sugar levels. It has polyphenols that kill harmful microbes and rejuvenate the gums' health.

● Bentonite Clay: Most people use Bentonite clay to improve breath and clear unhealthy mouth bacteria. It helps to eliminate pathogens, improves blood circulation in the mouth, and strengthens the gums.

● Oat Bran: Apart from aiding in weight management, oat bran can improve the bacterial colony in the mouth, fight bad breath, and lower inflammation. Additionally, the ingredient can eliminate gum bleeding and teeth sensitivity.

● Apple pectin: It provides a protective shield on the gums and hinders the buildup of harmful bacteria. Apple pectin can also rejuvenate the gum tissues and support healing.

● Black Walnut: It has various antioxidants and polyphenols that stimulate the healing and rejuvenation of teeth and gums. Black walnut may also combat teeth sensitivity and lower gum swelling.

● Psyllium Husk: A powerful antioxidant, it can rejuvenate the gum tissues and accelerate healing. Additionally, it can eliminate the bad smell, support healthy bacteria, and stop bleeding gums.

● Prune: It is rich in antibacterial that balances the microbes in the mouth. It may also prevent the development of mouth sores and cavities.

● Lactobacillus Acidophilus: the probiotic supports gut health and balances the mouth microbes. It may stimulate healing and destroy harmful bacteria from the mouth.

● Aloe Vera: Aloe is an antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral herbal extract that can benefit dental health. It can heal gums and prevent the accumulation of harmful pathogens. Further, aloe can stimulate proper blood flow in the gums, diminish swelling, and prevent teeth sensitivity.

DentaFend Benefits

● DentaFend can eliminate gum discomfort and stop bleeding, particularly after brushing or eating hard foods.

● It can strengthen the teeth and prevent teeth decay

● It can balance the bacteria in the mouth and gut hence preventing gum issues and combating foul breath

● It can fight plaque and avoid the development of tartar

● DentaFend eliminates unhealthy inflammations and gum redness

● It may strengthen the teeth and prevent cavities

DentaFend Pricing

DentaFend is available only on the official website. The manufacturer offers three purchasing options to fit your budget and demands. The prices are as follows:

● Buy one bottle for $69 plus $9.95 shipping

● Buy three bottles for $59 each, plus free shipping

● Buy six bottles for $49 each, plus free shipping

All purchases come with a 60-day money-back guarantee. For more information, contact customer service via:

● Email: support@dentafend.com

● Return Address: 19655 E. 35th Dr. #100, Aurora, CO 80011

DentaFend Final Thoughts

DentaFend dietary supplements can improve oral health. It comprises nine superfoods that combat unhealthy inflammations, fight pathogens, and stimulate healing. DentaFend is for adults looking for a natural and affordable alternative to improve their oral health.

