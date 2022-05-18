DeFi To Save The Day: Avalanche (AVAX), Chainlink (LINK) And Mountanaz (MNAZ)

The backbone of the cryptocurrency industry is the DeFi (Decentralised Finance) infrastructure. Decentralisation, openness and transparency are the key ideas behind this financial system driven by permissionless smart contracts.

Mountanaz (MNAZ) is a new and exciting cryptocurrency project with the potential to become a leading venture in the DeFi sector alongside crypto giants Avalanche (AVAX) and Chainlink (LINK).

Why is the DeFi Sector Gaining Popularity?

As a fairly new phenomenon, DeFi has become increasingly popular in the last year, growing its value exponentially. However, while numerous new crypto initiatives are focused on solving current DeFi sector challenges, only a few achieve tangible goals.

DeFi employs blockchain technology to provide financial services that eliminate the need for middlemen such as banks and brokerage firms. The procedure minimises concerns such as long transaction times, red tape, and out-of-date centralised processes and systems. Autonomous smart contracts take the role of third parties.

What is Mountanaz (MNAZ) About?

Mountanaz (MNAZ) is a DeFi protocol that aims to offer cryptocurrency users easy access to decentralised financial services and tools. In addition, Mountanaz users may borrow and lend crypto assets by utilising the platform's multi-chain network capabilities.

Mountanaz development is driven by the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending concept with the aim of advancing it to the next level. The project will implement a liquidity pool strategy, which will ensure the efficiency of the distribution system. Because of an always-available liquid pool, the timeframe between request and wallet credit is greatly shortened. Borrowers just need to deposit collateral in a coin other than the borrowed cryptocurrency.

Another Mountanaz advantage includes the incentivised liquidity feature. The protocol will reward its users with passive income through APYs. Mountanaz also focuses on accessibility on the platform to ensure that its features are available to anyone wanting to be in control of their finances. The platform’s infrastructure is created with a usability-focused approach to increase its interactiveness and competitiveness.

Why is Avalanche (AVAX) a DeFi Leader?

Avalanche (AVAX) is a decentralised, open-source Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain that everyone can view and participate in. It offers great performance and scalability while being interoperable with the most commonly used dApp development protocols. Any Avalanche-launched smart contract-enabled application may outpace its competitors.

The competitive advantage of the AVAX platform stems from its high transaction speed and commitment to scalability. By providing near-instant transaction completion, Avalanche has climbed to the forefront of the cryptocurrency market.

Is Chainlink (LINK) a Good Investment Choice?

Chainlink (LINK) is a blockchain abstraction layer functioning as a distributed network of oracles. The core feature of the Chainlink protocol is its ability to connect smart contracts to real-world data, including activities, payments, and off-chain computing via secure oracles in a highly tamper-resistant and trustworthy way.

The Chainlink Network is dedicated to growing its open-source community and providing decentralised participation for all data providers, node operators, smart contract authors, investigators, and security auditors. To join as an oracle node operator on Chainlink, you must stake LINK tokens. Members in charge of the decentralised network's information infrastructure can earn money and contribute to Chainlink's success.

