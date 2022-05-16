Defence Minister Appreciates The Bravehearts Of TMR Serving Indian Army’s Heroes

During his interaction with the Tiranga Rescue Team, the Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh praised the efforts and determination of TMR for their continuous endeavor in providing rescue and training to the heroes serving on the toughest terrain on Earth. “TMR has a huge responsibility on their shoulders since avalanches are likely to grow in the future due to climate change”, the defence minister of India stated.

TMR, according to the Defence Minister, is a source of strength for soldiers deployed in challenging terrain and exposed to various risks. TMR's effort, according to Rajnath Singh, is a great example of collaboration between the government and civil society. He emphasized that a country's growth progresses only when the government and civil society work together. "The wheels on which the country may realize the aim of all-around sustainable growth are government and civil society," he stated.

In numerous avalanche-prone border locations, the TMR has sent six teams in coordination with the Indian Army. Three teams are stationed in Kashmir, two in Ladakh, and one in Sikkim. Since 2016, the Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) team has educated over 20,000 defence forces personnel, and the squad of mountaineers has completed multiple mitigation and rescue missions under the leadership of Col. Satish Sharma (retd.).

TMR Team

Under the guidance of the TMR team, there have been no casualties. Previously, there have been reported around 20-25 sad casualties to avalanches. Director General Military Operations Lieutenant General BS Raju, Vice Chief of the army staff Lieutenant General Manoj Pandey, and other senior military officials also made their presence at the event. The Rakshya Mantri praised TMR for saving the lives of Armed Forces members by raising awareness and providing training in high-risk areas to safeguard armed forces from natural calamities such as sandstorms and avalanches.

Hemant Sachdev founded the Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR), which consists of teams of top-notch world-class mountaineers, including ex-servicemen and civilians, who have extensive mountaineering and hiking experience. TMR teams landed in Srinagar in November 2018 and met with Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, who reaffirmed the commitment to preserve Soldiers' lives by whatever means possible.

