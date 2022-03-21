Deepali Ogale: Taking Over The World Of Sports And Fitness As A True Professional And National Level Bikini Athlete

Only possessing the vision to do something great in one’s career is one thing, but making every possible effort, choosing to go under the grind, and making sure to emerge as a winner in all that one chooses to lay her hands on is a different thing altogether. Deepali Ogale, who serves as a pure talent as a National Level Bikini Athlete (Bodybuilding), suggests people to belong to the latter category. With this, she also mentions that the journey to success can never be a cakewalk for anyone, but that’s what success is all about at the end of the day; how much you endure, you stay resilient, and determinedly move forward towards your journey helps in defining success for you, she explains.

She also serves as a passionate fitness coach to people, transforming not just their bodies but also their mindsets for the better

Deepali Ogale serves as one of the finest female bodybuilders in the country right now, who is known as the National Level Bikini Athlete (Bodybuilding). She recalls how even as a child, she was always into sports, which helped her win more than 90 medals in sports like 400m Relay, Javelin Throw, Discus Throw, 100m Run, and 200m Run. All these experiences of participating in these sports helped her broaden her mindsets and made her realize her true purpose in life, which eventually led her to become a bodybuilder and athlete, winning accolades for India.

She is proud of the fact that in her journey in which she has played for 10 competitions so far, she has always made sure to win a trophy or a medal. That is how she even became a Runner up in Miss India 2019 and in 2020 won the title of Miss Maharashtra at IBBF Indian Body Building Competition, a National competition. Being also a part of MTV Love School Season 3 on MTV India, Deepali Ogale garnered more love and appreciation from the audiences.

