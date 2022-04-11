Deeba Salim’s '355 Days' Won Excellence In Writing Award 

Ever since she had to leave her parents who were in Iran to live with her grandparents back in India, this sentient soul picked up a pen to vent her emotions through poems and prose. Author Deeba Salim Irfan’s latest novel 355 Days, was launched and awarded in The Significant League’s award granting ceremony at the Press Club, New Delhi. The event was organised by Nissim International in association with Reuel International and Authorspress.

Deeba Salim is a Dubai-based writer of Indian origin. Her first novel, 'Urma', was published in 2012. Her second book, Charcoal Blush, a collection of poetry was unveiled in 2016. It was a finalist at the Book Excellence Awards in Canada and, some of her poems from Charcoal Blush have been translated into other languages as well.

355 Days is a crime thriller that exposes the murky side of the judicial system and explains how a life of imprisonment can affect a person in jail and the immediate family, especially when the person is innocent. Sunil Gupta, ex-legal advisor of Delhi Jails defines 355 Days in the following words, “An emotional journey with an in-depth research on Tihar life.”

While Mr Ramesh Mittal of LiFi Publications, said, “355 Days is not just a crime fiction but also a spiritual read. It's very rare to find a book that brings together crime and spirituality and Salim's book does exactly that. While spirituality isn't the main centre of the book, the purpose of the soul finds a significant place in the novel.”

Deeba Salim has been on various global literary conferences and jury sessions including iWrite’19 a competition for aspiring writers at Jaipur Book Mark, (Jaipur Literature Festival) and Abu Dhabi Book Fair. She also serves as the Chairperson of the Advisory board of the ‘Young Author Awards’ for traditionally published authors under the age of 30. Additionally, Deeba also initiated a portal, TheWriteScene.com , to mentor and encourage aspiring writers. For over the last two decades, Deeba has been residing in Dubai with her husband and three children.

About her writing style Deeba says, “I love being a woman. I celebrate that and want to share that with others. That’s the genre I love to read and I want to write what I would eventually love to pick up and read.”

