Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

DEB Creates A Tribute For The Earthquake Museum Launched By PM Modi

Deb, who is the only Indian pop artist who has his composition in such a scale of installation, and is truly being recognized as the torch bearer of the “common man” sentiments. 

Deb, Pop Artist
Deb, Pop Artist

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 1:40 pm

For listening to DEB’s latest, visit Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj district inside a one-of-a-kind, art tech installation built over an area of around 470 acres, to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after the death of more than 13,000 people, during the 2001 earthquake, with its epicenter in Bhuj which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurated the Smriti Van, a one of its kind initiatives. 

With immersive visuals using state of art tech, the melancholy in music helps us to relive the experience of an earthquake, with the help of a simulator which is designed in a 5D simulator and is meant to give the visitor the ground reality of an event at this scale, a space for remembrance where they can pay homage to the lost souls.

Deb, who is the only Indian pop artist who has his composition in such a scale of installation, and is truly being recognized as the torch bearer of the “common man” sentiments. 

Before this Deb gave India its Migrant song Safar”, written around the plight of migrants who having lost their daily livelihood, were found walking for 100’s of miles back to their villages.  

He has 8 singles lined up for release. Deb who started in Kolkata, is distinctly rising above the regular “me too” artist culture, and wants to continue his future-tradition form of creatives. 

Related stories

Meet Sandhya Naidu: A Lawyer Turned Full-Time Content Creator

Content Creator Shashwat Amrev's Free Trading Knowledge Is Benefiting Millions

“Art is telling a human tale. That’s the only thing that separates us from animals. With Bollywood in trouble, the music ecosystem needs a new painting, and to be on the life long journey of art and contributing to Indian pop scene, on become tomorrow’s culture, I urge Hon Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for further seeing, the true potential in Indian artists” Deb adds.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight DEB Earthquake Museum PM Modi Pop Artist
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details