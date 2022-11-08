Dash 2 Trade Set To Explode In 2023 - Buy Now At L-Bank!

After the launch of high-performing new crypto projects like IMPT.io , Calvaria and Tamadoge , another blockchain project that is on its way to being a blockbuster in the last quarter of this year is Dash2Trade. The presale of the crypto trading signals and intelligence platform is going strong from the very start and has managed to make headlines for being one of the record holders for raising the highest number of presales in history. Currently, D2T, the token of Dash2Trade, has taken another step forward by signing a deal to list on the reputed crypto exchange, LBank.

Dash2Trade – the latest crypto analytics platform

Dash2Trade is a recent decentralized crypto platform that is designed to take crypto trading to another level by offering trading signals with the benefit of social trading options. The platform introduces taxless transactions, on-chain analysis, advanced trading tools, and actionable trading indicators. The features of Dash2Trade offer users the benefit of having an edge in the industry.

The core of Dash2Trade, D2T token, is frequently featured in news for its ongoing presale, which is a clear indication that the token is going to explode in 2023. The D2T token, which happens to be an ERC-20 token, runs on the Ethereum blockchain, and offers remarkable features and benefits that usually come with ERC-20 tokens.

A closer look at the offerings of Dash2Trade

The primary goal of Dash2Trade is to improve the current situation for crypto traders and give them an advanced, accurate, and convenient way to trade cryptocurrencies. Below is a list of features that one can expect from Dash2Trade:

1. The first thing to capture investors’ attention in the case of Dash2Trade is its platform. The Dash2Trade platform is a reflection of the collective experience and capabilities of the developing team who are in fact crypto market veterans. Above all, this platform makes it possible for traders to decide when to buy/sell while working with real-time complex market analytics received on their dashboards.



2. Before Dash2Trade, crypto traders never got the opportunity to make the most of social indicators that are in-built into this ecosystem. The dashboard for each user will include some unique social indicators as well as on-chain analysis for the top cryptos within the market at any point. With these two impeccable tools, it would be far easier for traders to monitor the price movements of any crypto.



3. The mention of the Dash2Trade platform remains incomplete without a word about the strategy-building capabilities it offers to crypto traders. A lot of crypto traders end up losing money because they fail to develop a trading strategy that works. Dash2Trade is offering a quick fix in the form of its backtester and strategy-builder. D2T owners will get the chance to use this tool and test it to know whether it works or not.



4. Technical indicators provide accurate data straight from the price chart of any asset. But deciphering what some technical indicators mean and then deciding how to trade based on its data could be very tricky. With Dash2Trade, this is no longer a problem. Once it launches, Dash2Trade will have independent technical indicators to guide platform users. With accurate and comprehensible information, Dash2Trade will make it easy for anyone to decide whether to buy/sell.

Dash2Trade to be listed on LBank and other cryptos worthy of investment

Dash2Trade's presale is now in stage 2, which opened right after the successful conclusion of the first stage. In the shortest time ever, this cryptocurrency has managed to reach such a high point and become the world’s biggest presale in 2022.

The ever-growing cryptocurrency has recently shared that it could be listed on LBank after wrapping up its presale. Being a centralized exchange listing, this would work in favor of D2T. Post-listing there is no telling where D2T prices could reach.

IMPT.io



IMPT.io is an eco-friendly investment option that is unique and far more beneficial for the future of our planet. As global warming and climate change have become significant concerns for many, the brains behind this project want to solve this issue. While most crypto projects do nothing, IMPT.io is going to minimize the carbon footprint for individuals and businesses using its carbon credit approach.

10,000 sustainable brands from around the world have already committed to join hands with IMPT to do their bit in offsetting carbon emissions using the IMPT shopping platform. This platform will allow users to buy or sell products from their favorite brands and provide them with the ecosystem’s native token, IMPT (as cashback). Using these, one will be able to invest in carbon credits, which are minted as NFTs.

The IMPT network offers several other benefits for anyone who wishes to join this impactful and green initiative, which has spread like wildfire. IMPT tokens can be purchased through its presale in stage 2 at a reduced price.

Calvaria

Crypto gaming has seen some exciting developments over the past year, and it goes without saying that this is just the beginning. Many investors have been searching for a unique and rewarding P2E game to put their money on and have reached Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. This is a fantasy tale available to users as a card game that features different modes.

But the best part of Calvaria is its connection with NFTs. The cards used in the game are minted as NFTs while the entire ecosystem is powered by an ERC-20 token RIA. Using the RIA tokens, one can benefit largely, which is why its ongoing presale is close to completion in record time. Anyone can buy RIA using ETH, USDT, or other stablecoins.

Tamadoge



And the last one on this list is Tamadoge, a lucrative P2E game with a touch of nostalgia in a unique Metaverse. After setting a new record with its $19 million fundraiser, the project went straight to getting listed on several renowned centralized and decentralized exchanges, including LBank. You can buy its native token, TAMA, from any trusted exchange platform.

