Dash 2 Trade Raises $9 Million and Confirms Changelly Exchange Listing – Crypto Presale Ending Soon

Dash 2 Trade (D2T), a new leading crypto signals, bot and analytics platform, has performed very well during presales, raising more than $9 million. The fact that tokens have been going so fast is a sign that many crypto traders believe this new project is going to bring huge returns in the near future.

On Wednesday 7th December, the project announced more exciting news -- one of the top crypto exchanges in the world, Changelly Pro, will list the D2T access token once it's presale is over. That brings the total number of exchanges that will list Dash 2 Trade up to three -- with BitMart and LBank being the other two.

With all this exciting news, and the demand for the Dash 2 Trade platform, developers have sped up the presale stage and launch, which will happen soon. So, hurry up and buy Dash 2 Trade in presale before the price is sure to soar once it's listed on these crypto exchanges.

FTX Collapse Emphasizes Need for Due Diligence

Many crypto traders around the world were devastated when the exchange FTX collapsed basically overnight. Thanks to some shady dealing by its CEO, millions of dollars in investments simply disappeared overnight.

What this has emphasized is that investors are demanding tools to help them conduct professional level due diligence on crypto projects. It just so happens that Dash 2 Trade is in the right place at the right time.

The crypto trading insights platform provides investors with the opportunity to do the due diligence they need to before they dump their money in a project. The intelligence system provides many different ways that traders can make more informed decisions -- from back-testing and social trading, to buy/sell signals and even social signals.

All of this allows crypto traders to get insights like they've never been able to get before, which helps reduce the chances that they'll make a uninformed decision.

Presale Tokens Flying Off the Shelf

Investors are literally buying into the Dash 2 Trade project at impressive rates, with available presale tokens flying off the shelf. People are fearful that once the project is fully out of presale and on multiple exchanges that they'll miss out on the opportunity for big returns -- as much as 10x in short order.

In a recent 24-hour period, Dash 2 Trade raised in excess of $500,000 -- with investors contributing their funds to the project because they're so excited to be a part of it. All of this is showing that it's very likely that the price of the D2T token is going to soar on the very first day that it's listed on Changelly Pro, BitMart and LBank. This means that if you really want to take advantage of the huge returns that could provide, you're going to need to buy it now while it's still in presale.

As of 7th December, nearly 70% of all Dash 2 Trade presale tokens have been sold out. If the rate of $500,000 per day keeps up, then it won't be long at all before the project reaches its $13.4 million goal. It's already sold $9.03 million, which means there aren't many tokens left at all.

Presale Dashboard Beta Release Coming Soon

Another exciting development for Dash 2 Trade is that the beta release of the presale dashboard will be coming soon. It's the first element of the overall dashboard, and it's going to be released in the very near future. In fact, developers of the project say it should be in people's hands before the D2T token even lists on the above exchanges.

This dashboard will take a novel granular approach to conducting due diligence on presale projects. It will do this by using automated systems as well as human intervention. One of the most impressive and attractive parts about the Dash 2 Trade platform is that there will be manual scoring of presale projects provided, which allows traders to assess the key metrics that can't be evaluated by automated systems alone.

The scoring system will take into account crucial metrics such as the credentials of the people who are behind the project, whether the contract was adequately audited, the tokenomics of the project and much, much more.

Dash 2 Trade is, in fact, the only project of its kind that will provide insight to traders who are looking to analyze presale projects. This is extremely valuable, as there are so many projects in presale that are released every week that it can be hard to separate the ones with potential for huge ROI and the ones that are likely to result in catastrophe.

Don't Wait Any Longer to Buy Dash 2 Trade

The announcement that Changelly Pro will list Dash 2 Trade once its presale ends only adds to the excitement of this impressive new project. That comes as LBank and BitMart had already jumped on board to list the D2T token.

Crypto traders everywhere are set to benefit from the amazing insights, data and prediction dashboard that Dash 2 Trade is going to provide. And investors in the D2T project are soon to realize the huge returns that it will likely to provide -- as much as 10x or more on the first day of listing on the exchanges, as many predict.

But, if you want to get in on the low price that's still available, you better act quick, as Dash 2 Trade is only going to be on presale for a little while longer. The price right now is $0.0533 per D2T token, but that price isn't going to be available once it's listed on Changelly Pro, LBank and BitMart.

Nearly 70% of all presale tokens are already sold, so you better act quick if you want to get in on the great low price, which provides the best opportunity for the greatest ROI.

