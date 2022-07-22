Danny Dhillon Is A Singing Sensation In Today's Time

Singer & Actors Gagandeep Singh Dhillon notoriously known as Danny Dhillon in Pollywood speaks about his lockdown experience in New York. Danny mentions how the lockdown experience has awakened his creative side greatly in regards to song creation. He adds that he has worked on a lot of songs during this period, which he will be releasing soon.

Danny says “I feel in this current situation, away from the hustle and bustle of life, I have become a more creative thinker. I have been working on several songs during this lockdown period and will be releasing them soon.” The singer, whose recent hits include “Approach” and “Number Phone da”- released from Speed Records, is planning a lot of collaborations in the near future.

.

Looking back at his journey, he said, “I never planned my singing career to begin with. I started acting for a few Punjabi songs at the start of my career just as a side gig while I was in University and later working as an Engineer in Infosys. It was when I came up with my own song, titled, “Patake” that I realized this is what I love to do. I love creating new songs with unique matter. As that song reached the hearts of millions back in 2017, I decided to release more tracks in return for the immense appreciation I received.”

On further discussion with Danny, he disclosed a few hints about what his upcoming song will be like. He will be released a Punjabi wedding themed bhangra song. He also revealed the lead actress will be Prabh Grewal who is a well known actress in Pollywood for her acting in Punjabi movies and Punjabi music videos.

Danny Dhillon is also founder of Dhillon Realtors and Silaii New York.

Stay tuned for more updates soon!

