Dancer And Actor Prem Vats To Feature In New Music Videos And Web Shows? Here's What He Has To Say!

As the digital age is evolving with time, there are endless opportunities for artists to showcase their talent. With the ever-growing demand for social media, an ample number of talented artists have come to the forefront. Thanks to platforms like TikTok and Instagram that have helped young talents unleash their artistic skills. Prem Vats is one such versatile artist who is garnering great fanfare among the audience.

On various occasions, Prem's videos have gone viral on social media. With more than 1.6 million followers on the gram, Prem Vats has left his fans in a frenzy with his funny videos and spectacular dance moves. Starting his career as a comedian, Vats eventually diverted everyone's attention to his acting and dancing skills.

The actor made his debut with the music video 'Sheesha Dekhungi' featuring popular Haryanvi star Sapna Choudhary. The song turned out to be a chartbuster, after which he featured in different music videos like '52 Gaj Ka Daman' and 'Tata Summo'. Not only has he worked on regional songs with notable artists, but Prem has even collaborated with reputed content creators and influencers from different niches.

Some of his biggest collaborations have been with Badshah, Honey Singh, Prince Narula, and Aditya Narayan among other celebrated names. Besides this, his YouTube channel is home to dance videos and has dance covers of popular songs. Vats' YouTube channel recently hit a milestone after he surpassed more than a million subscribers.

Not only is the actor and dancer making his presence felt on the internet, but he is also in talks with various directors and producers for music videos and web shows. When asked about it, Prem chose to not speak much about it. However, the actor said, "I am in talks with directors, music labels and producers. Things are still in the development stage, so I cannot reveal anything until it is concrete."

As Prem Vats keeps his fans hooked on his dance videos, it would be interesting to see him as an actor. We wish the actor lots of luck, and we are hoping to see some excellent content in his upcoming projects soon.

