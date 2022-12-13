D2T, TARO, RIA & These Cryptos Are Pushing Forward In Their Pre-sales Amid A Bear Market

Pre-sales are known for giving investors good returns on investment. It takes an excellent investor to invest when everyone panics, positioning his portfolio for a huge upside when a bull run kicks in full.

Currently, the bear market is in full gear, and numerous coins are losing value by significant percentages. The market outlook is gloomy, and not everyone and projects look optimistic, which is understandable with the amount of money getting wiped out of the market daily.

However, some coins in presale are pushing through and doing great numbers despite this. Coins like D2T, TARO, RIA, and IMPT are on track with game-changing approaches amid a bear market and have current presale rounds that are pushing through with momentum.

Let's find out why these cryptos are the best investment for you.

Cryptos With Great Pre-sales Amid a Bear Market

There are a few cryptocurrencies that are doing well despite the bear market. For investors, these are good options because they could come in early.

The following cryptos below have an excellent presale stage and are still ongoing.

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

2. RobotEra (TARO)

3. Calvaria (RIA)

4. IMPT.io (IMPT)

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is building a unique platform that approaches trading differently. Built for traders, it features tools that help users beat the market more efficiently.

The token gets to power activities on the platform, which is taxless. For traders and investors, knowing what coin will likely pump is a huge plus and can be advantageous. Using the platform's social indicator, which uses the space's socio-cultural movement, an investor could identify a coin trend early.

In addition to the social indicator, there are more features the platform boosts about; these range from on-chain analysis, risk profiler, auto trading API, strategy builder and tester, presale scoring system, etc.

The presale so far has been going on smoothly and with tremendous momentum. Most of which isn't surprising because of D2T's unique approach to trading.

However, as an investor, you would want to take advantage of the presale currently in stage three. So far, they've been moving smoothly and have raised more than $6.3 million to a target of $8.7 million in presale round funds.

If you want crypto to invest amid a crushing bear market with good utility that will serve its users and provide a massive upside to early investors, then you should consider D2T. A token of D2T currently sells for $0.051 USDT; at the end of the current presale stage, a D2T coin will go for $0.0533 USDT. To buy, click on the sale page, connect your wallet, choose the amount of token you want, and swap for Ethereum(ETH) or USDT.

RobotEra (TARO)

This crypto currently has impressive momentum in its ongoing presale. RobotEra (TARO) is a metaverse platform that encourages community and world-building amongst participants. It works by becoming a robot, after which each participant can acquire resources from the planet and build up what's necessary to create a new world of their choice.

There have been different metaverse-based projects. However, this has been different because of the peculiarities. It is inclusive for all NFT communities, and also the mechanics behind the token TARO make it a play for the long term.

It's currently in its first round of presale, and with the ongoing momentum, it could sell out at any time. A token of TARA is presently going for $0.020 USDT and will increase when they progress to other presale stages.

For investors, getting into a project like TARO is a clear indication of profit; to buy into this presale that's selling out fast, you should click the buy page and make a purchase.

Calvaria (RIA)

Another presale that is pushing through amid this current bear market is Calvaria (RIA). It is a card game and has proven interesting for blockchain gamers and investors.

They have a goal to raise a total of $2.1 million, and so far, they've raised over $1.7million, almost their target goal. Investors who appreciate playing to earn games understand the utility of the native token, RIA.

They have backing from Kucoin, polygon studios, and Gate.io, to mention a few. Given these backings by top crypto guns, it isn't a surprise they've been pushing through despite this current bear market.

If you intend to invest for a good return on investment, then now is the right time to buy before you miss out. To purchase, follow the buy page below.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

The presale for the greenest cryptocurrency of the year is now officially over. Now that IMPT has successfully raised a sizable $20 million, it is time to get your tokens. The crowd was left in suspense following the most recent explosion.

Those who still wish to participate must visit impt.io right away in order to do so before the token is listed on December 14, 2022.

There have been successes with crypto projects with a focus on the environment. The project gives you access to other projects focusing on the environment.

They help individuals and businesses offset their carbon footprint easily and securely, allowing everyone to support the environment in ways they can.

Final Thoughts

The bear market has yet to be favorable for different projects, and although this is understandable, few cryptos have been doing exceedingly well in their presales.

If you intend to make it through the bear market, you will find investing in these coins life-changing.