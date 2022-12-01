D2T Is Set For Listing On 2 As Two CEX Listings Are Confirmed

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is a new crypto trading signals platform that has made quite the waves already. In just a little more than a month, the new project raised $7.1 million -- truly an impressive feat for any new crypto project.

Now, it's set for even more, with two new CEX listings confirmed. That's huge news for D2T, as it is still in Presale Stages. Yet, before it's even fully launched and out of presale, the well-respect crypto exchanges of BitMart and LBank have agreed to list it once is out of presale stages.

D2T Development Ahead of Schedule

Project development is ahead of schedule for Dash 2 Trade, which is why its hard cap was brought down to $13.4 million for the end of Presale Stage 4. The team at D2T has said that there are two primary reasons the hard cap has been reduced.

One is that development of the analytics dashboard is ahead of its original schedule. This means that full rollout of the platform, which helps crypto traders make more informed decisions, can be rolled out earlier than anticipated.

The other reason is that Dash 2 Trade is just what the market needs at this moment. In the wake of the monumental collapse of FTX, crypto traders everywhere need the tools, data and insight that D2T can provide. So, the sooner it can be brought to market, the better traders will be prepared so they can avoid huge losses that came as a result of FTX -- and other crypto crashes.

D2T Has Two CEX Confirmations

Having one well-respected centralized exchange listing confirmed while still in presale is absolutely enormous for any crypto project. Having two at that stage in the game is almost unheard of.

The fact that both BitMart and LBank have agreed to list Dash 2 Trade on their exchanges once it's out of presale just proves how worthy this new project really is. Exchanges like this only do this for projects they truly believe in, and that are likely to produce big returns and have enough liquidity to survive.

Due to these exciting announcements, Dash 2 Trade is trying to speed up its time to market. Recalibrating the hard cap target and bringing forward the fundraising end date will help in this regard.

Now, the new allocation of D2T tokens will be 262,500,000 for its presale, which will raise a target of $13.42 million. As a result of this change, there will be 437,500,000 tokens no longer allocated to the D2T presale. These tokens will be locked for five years as well, providing immense value long-term to the project.

While many are focused on the monumental losses suffered by the 1 million "victims" of the FTX debacle, times like these provide conditions for other projects to create rejuvenation.

Impressive Analytics Dashboard About to Launch

Dash 2 Trade is an amazing new analytics dashboard that will provide crypto traders everywhere with the opportunity to glean amazing insights into the investment market. Before Dash 2 Trade, nothing like this existed -- leaving crypto traders to do their own research and cobble together whatever information they can gather.

The D2T platform brings all of that into one central place, which is what many traditional stock investors have benefitted from for quite some time now. The crypto trading platform will provide buy and sell signals; amazing data, insights and predictions; and even social signals to help traders make more informed decisions. This last point is huge in crypto trading, as the future value of crypto projects are often tied to what's being talked about online.

Now, the state-of-the-art dashboard is just about set to be rolled out. That will provide traders with incredible insights on presale coins, something that hasn't been made available before now. The proprietary Dash Score rating system for both presales and ICOs makes Dash 2 Trade a truly incredible and unique offering.

What's more, users on the platform -- already more than 70,000 strong -- can connect with each other to learn different ideas for trading strategies. They can then tweak their own strategy and back-test it on the platform before they roll it out and put real money behind it. Dash 2 Trade is also offering weekly prediction contests, through which users can earn impressive rewards.

All of this is pointing to the huge upward mobility potential of Dash 2 Trade as a crypto project, and for all users of the platform as well.

Now is the Best Time to Buy Dash 2 Trade

With both LBank and BitMart agreeing to list Dash 2 Trade on their centralized exchanges once it's finalized all presale stages, the best time to buy D2T is right now. With these CEX listings confirmed, investors in D2T can rest assured knowing there's huge potential for this new crypto trading platform.

So, while Dash 2 Trade is still in presale stages, get in on the ground level before the value exploded in short order.

