D2T And These 4 Cryptos Will Provide 30x More Gains Than Trending Crypto, ETHOS

There are no quiet moments in the global crypto market because every single day, we see new projects emerge and several projects close as well. All of these fluctuations make investing in crypto complicated, especially for novices who have limited understanding. The total crypto market capitalization climbed over $1.02 trillion. Various new crypto presales like D2T, IMPT, RIA, TAMA, and others are reaching their respective milestones in the meantime.

The current market condition has also breathed new life into long-running altcoins, allowing them to proceed with new launches. For example, the people-powered crypto services company called Ethos has been in many headlines for unfolding a new chapter with a rebrand and a possible recovery airdrop meant for Voyager Digital creditors associated with its platform.

After going defunct, this is the first time Ethos has good news for account holders at Voyager. Previously, due to the bankruptcy proceedings, Ethos' prices had tanked, and investors had taken it off their “must buy” lists. But luckily, there have been several promising presale launches that have received full support from crypto investors.

Dash 2 Trade

There is not a single crypto enthusiast in the world right now who has not yet heard of Dash 2 Trade. This crypto intelligence data platform is aiming to make crypto trading easy, accessible, and profitable for everyone. Unlike other emerging projects, Dash 2 Trade is built on solid utility that would, in time, benefit the Dash 2 Trade platform's users with its range of unique trading tools.

But the main attraction of this project is the D2T token, which is an ERC-20 token that is based on the Ethereum network. This is the main utility token of the Dash 2 Trade ecosystem, which gives users access to several world-class crypto analytics and social trading functionalities. To offer more value to Dash 2 Trade users, the project has ensured that D2T also makes on-chain analysis and the strategy builder accessible for all holders.

Cryptocurrency markets are notoriously uncertain and risky to set foot in without having a backup plan. For this reason, many of those who lack trading skills and knowledge have to avoid crypto despite their interest. But with Dash 2 Trade and its core features, one can use it to their advantage and improve their trading experience efficiently.

With its presale launch, Dash 2 Trade has managed to gain several million from numerous supporters and investors from around the globe. In stage 2, at the time of writing, the D2T public presale is proceeding successfully at an unprecedented pace. The ERC-20 complying token is available for purchase from the official Dash 2 Trade website at a low price, which would increase further in presale stage 3.

IMPT.io

IMPT.io is the greenest cryptocurrency to exist in the market right now, bringing a carbon credit approach to global sustainability. Its platform is offering an effective way to reduce one’s carbon footprint by shopping from a decentralized marketplace, earning crypto-based rewards, and getting a chance to convert them into NFTs.

The reason carbon credits are tokenized when users retire them is to display them in a distributed ledger for all IMPT ecosystem participants to see. By doing this, the IMPT team is ensuring transparency and discouraging double spending or other frauds. These carbon credits can also be bought or sold as per the choice of the IMPT platform users.

In record time, this project has brought together hundreds of environmental projects under one roof. Additionally, over 10,000 global sustainable brands have committed to join this carbon credit platform once it is launched. The heart of this project is its utility token, the IMPT token, which rewards users who purchase any product. Its presale has secured $12 million in record time, clearing the way for bigger achievements in the future.

Calvaria

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a high-fuel, action-packed, and yet strategic battle card game that follows the famous P2E model. But if you are acquainted with the term "P2E," then you would know that thousands of such games are available in the industry. But what makes Calvaria: DoE different from all others is that it gives complete ownership of in-game resources.

This game has been developed to ensure that every player can own every single resource that they get in the game by playing or investing in Calvaria’s ecosystem. Except for the true digital ownership, Calvaria also offers its players a chance to own its native digital token and the game’s primary economic component, RIA.

The presale of the RIA is currently open to the public and has been going strong since the beginning. In the middle of stage 4, RIA has been selling out in every stage of the presale due to its popularity and demand.

Tamadoge

Tamadoge is the memecoin of the year, which is a perfect investment to make if you want to put your hard-earned money into a project that grows with you. TAMA is the ERC-20 token that is at the center of this particular P2E project. Its presale phase concluded successfully by raising $19 million, and shortly after that, TAMA got listed on CoinMarketCap as well as several crypto exchanges.

Furthermore, Tamadoge launched several rare and UltraRare NFTs on OpenSea, causing the project to gradually become known as the best investment to make instead of ETHOS.

Polygon

Polygon is a brilliant and well-thought crypto project that has always been one of the top market movers. But over a few weeks, MATIC’s dramatic drop, as seen on the price charts, caused some negativity among investors. But rest assured, Polygon is seeing the highest network growth in months, which indicates that the coin could recover soon.

Conclusion

The aforementioned cryptos are making remarkable gains, and for this reason, they seem prepared to offer 30x more gains than Ethos.