If you're looking for a different kind of challenge and want to join a direct duel with another player, CSGO500 offers special rooms for a 1 v 1 duel. In these duels, you place your desired bet and select one of the two colors on the roulette wheel. The player who correctly predicts the winning color takes the entire pot as their prize. There’s no secret to how to win, it’s all luck! However, the chances of winning are often higher compared to classic roulette as the house edge is eliminated.