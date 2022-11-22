Cryptos Whales Are Buying These 4 Cryptos On Pre-sale

Numerous cryptocurrencies have experienced a rapid drop in their price during the bear market. These factors have caused many investors to be hesitant to engage in the cryptocurrency market. However, crypto whales know better. Hence, they're currently buying these 4 tokens that are on their presale. Would you like to know the tokens? Keep reading.

Various new projects have gained attention, including Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, IMPT, and Calvaria- which are the tokens crypto whales are currently purchasing since they're on presales. These tokens have distinctive qualities and intriguing features that have dominated the market. Thus, they're quickly selling out of presales. So let's look at the utilities of these projects and the reasons several crypto whales are investing in them.

Dash 2 Trade

An analytics and social media platform called Dash 2 Trade is making waves in the cryptocurrency world with its distinctive features and future prospects. Its features include trading signals that notify users of profitable market maneuvers, minimizing losses, on-chain analysis that monitors market trends and feeds them to users as useful patterns, and new coin listings that highlight recently released currencies.

Its dashboard, which offers fast access to all the aforementioned information in real time, is more intriguing and distinctive. Its native token, D2T presale's initial stage generated more than $500,000, and its second stage has started to collect revenue in a manner akin to that. Hence, it's obvious that the crypto whales are investing in the token while it's still cheap.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

RobotEra (TARO)

Another project with greater profit potential is the RobotEra world and its TARO coin. You must have TARO coins, in order to interact with the RobotEra world. The presale has been ongoing for a few weeks and has already hit the $100k milestone. Very soon, the presale will advance to the following stage, and there'll be a price increase making it more rational and wise to buy this coin now like other crypto whales.

Why RobotEra? The project offers you the chance to invent an entirely new world using your imagination. In addition, you can interact with people from around the world while managing and owning land. Openings of museums, concerts, exhibitions, and parks are a few potential events. You may create the ideal environment with RobotEra and earn money at the same time.

>>>Buy RobotEra Now<<<

IMPT

The main purpose of IMPT is to change the focus of cryptocurrency trading. They want to strike a balance between profit and energy use, with profit on one side.

A green initiative that aims to lessen its own and other people's carbon footprints has worked with more than 10,000 brands in an effort to accomplish this. When carbon credits are burned, they are transformed into NFTs that can be used anyway the user chooses or sold.

There are numerous benefits to investing in IMPT. The most notable argument, however, is that investing in IMPT allows you to earn high returns while also directly contributing to the protection of our planet's ecosystem by lowering continuing environmental pollution. This innovative idea sparked a great deal of interest, and many people chose to invest in IMPT. Thus, to everyone's amazement, stage one of the IMPT presale was completed in record time.

>>>Buy IMPT Now<<<

Calvaria (RIA)

Everyone in the cryptocurrency business is talking about the new blockchain project Calvaria right now because of how well it scaled its presale phase. It is a card-based fantasy game that utilizes a P2E mechanic. The game may be downloaded for free from Google PlayStore, or it can be played for real money on the platform, which calls for the user to buy RIA tokens and stake them first. After winning a game, you receive the tokens of your adversary.

There has allegedly never been a better opportunity to choose the Calvaria RIA coin than right now. The token's price is quite low right now, making it highly appealing, but it also has a lot of potential to make money in the future. One of the most important indicators of this is how quickly RIA coins are selling and how quickly their presale phases are moving because of the enormous amount of traffic they produce in sales.

>>>Buy Calvaria Now<<<

Reasons Why Crypto Whales are investing in these Tokens' Presales

Eco-friendly Projects

The projects are focused on creating an environmentally friendly initiative by occasionally burning a particular amount of money. Users can still make money from trading while simultaneously promoting a healthy environment because they are focused on lowering the consequences of carbon usage for mining activities.

Pump potential

It is anticipated that these cryptocurrencies will reach significant levels within the next 4–8 years. Even while supply and demand fluctuations mostly determine price ranges, the rate of investment has been encouraging. These new initiatives are anticipated to gain traction soon, which means that anyone who has a significant number of tokens will stand to gain significantly when they hit their peak.

Reduced prices

The main goal of the presales is to buy potential crypto tokens at substantially reduced costs before the market determines their demand and supply. The D2T, for instance, is a 9-phase strategy that gradually raises the unit price of the tokens while maintaining the discount throughout.

Newest Technologies

In addition to their distinctive qualities, they signal a new era of technological advancements. As an illustration, Dash 2 Trade has offered trading signals, on-chain analysis, and new coin listings that enhance the trading experience and offer practical methods for navigating the cryptocurrency environment. By virtue of its distributed ledger system, blockchain technology has also made it possible to stop fraudulent activities on the platforms.

Positive media coverage

This factor has also increased the likelihood that the project goals for these cryptocurrencies will be realized. Social media, as we all know, is the center of trends and influences many of its users' choices through influencers and followership. These cryptocurrencies have put up amazing performances recently and have been trending on social media, especially on sites dedicated to cryptocurrencies. This preserves these projects' widespread recognition.

Conclusion

The crypto whales have gotten a whiff of potential projects like D2T, TARO, IMPT and RIA. They're currently buying into these projects since they're aware of how lucrative they are. Well, it'll be wise to follow the footsteps of the crypto whales so that you won't regret it in the coming months. These projects are still on their presales, hence you still have access to purchase them!