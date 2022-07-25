Cryptocurrency Is Becoming Mainstream: How Are Mehracki And Ethereum Integrating Into Society?

There’s no doubt about it, crypto is here to stay. More and more companies are adopting crypto payment, while Latin America is experiencing a widespread crypto boom with a Bitcoin city in the works. High-end fashion just can’t get enough as new headlines announce every day that there’s another big brand adopting crypto payments. Payment processing platforms like Remuno, Coinbase, and Shopify are all springing up, offering to support new companies accepting crypto payments.

So, why are coins Mehracki (MKI) and Ethereum (EHT) becoming so mainstream? What’s the appeal of crypto anyway? Read on to find out…

Why is Ethereum (ETH) so popular?

There are lots of popular features of cryptocurrency that appeal more than fiat currencies like pounds, euros, and dollars. For example, it’s possible for anyone with an internet connection to get Ethereum (ETH). For billions of people without the ability to open bank accounts, Ethereum (ETH) is an option for them to earn finances. Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralised finance, meaning that the automated system does not require employees to keep the markets open - they are permanently available.

Ethereum (ETH) doesn’t suffer the impact of government-controlled finances like the pound. Cryptocurrencies are separate from politics and instead are often community-controlled, meaning that the users of the coin can vote on how it’s organised and run.

How is Ethereum having an impact on the mainstream?

Ethereum (ETH) is the second most popular cryptocurrency, and it’s only getting bigger. As high-end fashion adopts cryptocurrency their acceptance trickles down to everyday retail. Some stores are accepting in-house crypto payments, with Ethereum (ETH) as one of the main coins they accept. Fast food chains Pizza Hut, KFC, and Burger King all also accept crypto payments, proving that these currencies are slowly heading into the mainstream.

Ethereum (ETH) doesn’t just have an impact on digital money. Anything you own through Ethereum (ETH) can be represented and used as NFTs. For example, if you tokenise your art, you will receive royalties every time it’s resold. Or, you can take out a loan using a token for something you own. With Ethereum (ETH), the meaning of finance is being expanded.

If you own an NFT through Ethereum (ETH), it could mean more than just the ownership of the image, for example, many companies are now selling unique NFTs as passes into physical real-world experiences. Starbucks has an NFT community with rewards and events, while festivals are using a similar system.

How is Mehracki (MEH) making a similar impact?

Mehracki (MEH) has a huge network of partnerships with hospitality outlets and Defi-capable NFTs so that users don’t need to exchange or swap $MKI in order to pay for goods or services. With Mehracki (MEH), holders are assured of being in complete control of their finances as there is no need to worry about fees for swaps, or foreign exchange. This means that purchasing everyday goods and services with crypto is becoming more and more accessible.

Mehracki Token (MKI)

