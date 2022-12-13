Cryptocurrencies Fall After FTX Affair - Is It A Good Time To Invest In Crypto

The bankruptcy of FTX, one of the biggest exchanges worldwide, was a shock for the whole crypto world.

The company was valued at $32 billion in its latest funding round, and it caught the attention of A-list celebrities like Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Naomi Osaka.

But, the FTX value was estimated at $0 in the previous week, and the company filed for bankruptcy.

After the series of shocking events that included Binance's intention to buy FTX before walking away from the deal, the whole crypto market went down. The situation caused a dire distrust in the crypto and its future, and many investors backed away from further actions.

However, a few tokens, most notably Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria and IMPT , remain untouched by the recent events.

All coins saw a dire downfall after the FTX drama

As usually happens, there was a chain reaction on the market, and the price of many coins rapidly fell.

For example, Bitcoin was down by 5.5% that day and traded at $17,656 - the worst price coin recorded since August.

Binance was also down by 8.8%, trading at $299. Binance lost 22.4% of its value just seven days after the events.

Solana, the coin considered promising despite the terrible year for the market, lost 61.6% of its value in seven days.

ETH, the second-largest crypto, fell by 24.4% over the past seven days.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

Is it A Good Time to Invest in Crypto?

But what caused more concern was not the fall of the FTX empire but the effect the downfall left on the crypto market.

Some crypto experts believe the real consequences will be visible in the upcoming weeks. For example, predictions say Bitcoin could fall by 22% to $13,000.

In the short term, the effects of the FTX events can be extremely damaging to the crypto industry.

However, many experts believe this will not leave any significant long-term impact on the cryptocurrency world.

What is clear is that trust in the crypto market has decreased even more. It could take years for investors to regain their confidence in the crypto.

If you are among the people who still want to invest in crypto, a couple of coins remain steady despite the recent events.

Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, and Calvaria are among the coins that are well-performing and worth investing in now.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

Dash 2 Trade smashing stage 3 presale

Dash 2 Trade is a crypto trading platform that has the goal of making investing more accessible.

Dash 2 Trade is backed by data that help the platform offer top-notch features no other trading platforms have.

For example, Social Sentiment & On-chain Analysis feature measures the social popularity and engagement of coins, helping investors stay ahead with the pace.

Additionally, Dash 2 Trade offers listing and presale alerts and trading signals. The strategy builder tool helps investors create trading strategies and test them before using them in real-time.

The platform is developed and backed up by Learn 2 Trade - an education platform with over 60,000 members.

Dash 2 Trade native crypto D2T recently raised $9.5 million in the presale stage 3.

The token has already confirmed two exchange listings since BitMark and LBANK announced they would list the coin after the presale.

Experts think Dash 2 Trade can get 50X gains to investors by Christmas this year. If this turns out to be, D2T could trade at the $2.23 level by Christmas.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

Calvaria is the next IT P2E game

This Play 2 Earn card game is rallying through the presale stage 4. $RIA, Calvaria's native token, raised more than $1,7 million and completed 85% of this sale stage.

The current price is 1 USDT for 40 $RIA, but in the next presale stage, the price will increase to 1 USDT for 33.33 $RIA.

In the game, players compete in tournaments with cards that have different traits. Calvaria is set in the afterlife, and three armies fight for the otherworldly plain.

Calvaria seeks to fill the gap between Web2 and Web3 games and bring mass adoption to the crypto.

Players can play the game from the app and don't have to install wallets or pay anything to play.

But, for players who want to experience all benefits of the Play 2 games, Calvaria will be available in the Web3 version.

If you want to play the Web3 version, you will need $RIA tokens. All tradeable bought in the game become players' property.

>>>Buy Calvaria Now<<<

IMPT presale called the biggest green crypto presale ever

This year’s greenest crypto has finally closed the doors on its presale. IMPT has raised a massive $19 million, and now is the time to claim your tokens. The last explosion has left the crowd wondering where it would go from here.

Meanwhile, those who still want to participate must go to impt.io and do so now before before the token’s listing on 14th December 2022.

IMPT will revolutionize the crypto world. It connects socially responsible companies with individuals and companies who want to reduce their carbon footprint.

Investors can shop on the IMPT platform and buy, sell or retire their carbon credits. Carbon credits are minted in the form of NFTs, and investors can choose to burn credits to reduce carbon offsets or to keep them for future investments.

All projects on the platform are carefully selected to follow the Global Certification Protocols and avoid fraud.

Previously, IMPT raised $5 million in just two weeks of the presale. The token attracted over 10,000 brands, some are Hugo Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Amazon, and Apple.

Wrapping up

Even though the FTX situation caused many problems for the crypto world, influencing untrust in the market, some coins are still advancing steadily.

Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, and Calvaria are definitely the tokens worth investing in now. Experts predict these will have a bright future, and the recent steady growth in the time of crisis proved that.