Outlook Spotlight

Crypto Whales Target ROIs: Scorpion Casino's $250K Campaign, PEPE's Surge, and AVAX Trends

The actions of "crypto whales" on the crypto markets have long had an effect on the fortunes of emerging projects, as large holders can significantly impact asset prices through their trading activities. According to a recent report by Chainalysis, crypto whale activity has surged by over 60% compared to last year, highlighting the growing influence of these major players.