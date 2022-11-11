Crypto Prices Crash As CZ Binance And Sam Bankman-Fred Go To War - 3 Presale Safe Havens

Everything seemed to be going well in the crypto market, and it almost became boring until the two top executives in the crypto space started an online feud. It all started with a tweet by Zhao CZ Changpeng. He announced his intentions to sell FTT holding of $530 million, Sam Bankman-Frid’s FTX native token.

Following Zhao's announcement, traders hurried to withdraw money from FTX, and the price of FTT dropped in large trading volumes. It is important to note that since its debut this year, FTT's value hasn't fared well. The token's price has declined from briefly reaching a high of $52 in March, declining to its lowest YTD value of $21 in June. The exchange cryptocurrency received some support from SBF's initiative to revive the crypto market, but that support has since worn off. The token is currently trading at $22.51, just above that June low.

On November 6, Zha revealed that his decision was influenced by recent revelations that have come to light, which also referred to the Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) crash and its effect on the cryptocurrency. On-chain investigation reveals that on November 7, a mysterious wallet sent over 23 million FTT (valued at $584 million) to Binance. Zhao claims that the exchange decided to dump tokens and included the transfer in that decision.

Following the sequence of tweets, FTX Token experienced a sell-off that broke below the pattern's support line near $22.50 and was accompanied by a surge in volume. According to Cointelegraph, the sell-off resumed on November 7 below the support line, increasing the likelihood of a bearish continuation in the ensuing months.

Report on Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices

FTT was not the only coin affected by the news. The war had a negative impact on major coins like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Bitcoin sank by almost 6.4%, and Ethereum is no different, as its price also fell considerably. Since the major coins are not doing well, it is advised to try out presale coins like Dash 2 Trade (D2T), IMPT, Calvaria (RIA), and Tamadoge (TAMA).

3 Presale Safe Havens

After this whole saga, more investors are looking to invest in new crypto assets with the hope that they will rake in profit. Here are some tokens that will bring in more profit, whether in the presale or exchanges:

1. Dash 2 Trade

D2T has been doing very well for the past couple of weeks, which is why it is predicted to be one of the top tokens to hit all-time highs in 2023. D2T is the native token for the Dash 2 Trade platform, a crypto research and analytic platform suitable for beginners and ordinary traders. It has different social analytics and initiatives giving a higher chance of doing well as expected.

Dash 2 Trade has raised $5.4 million of its $8.7 objective in the third stage of the presale, leaving a slim window of opportunity for early adopters who wish to purchase this cryptocurrency at a discount price of 0.0513 USDT. IT hit the $12 million milestone the previous week and will surely go higher than that soon.

2. IMPT

If you are concerned about the environment and want a solution to the carbon dilemma, IMPT is a good coin to consider. More so, it is not just good for improving the environment but also a good coin to invest in ahead of the coming year.

By establishing an affiliate program that accepts ESG companies and allows them to offer their goods to customers who receive IMPT tokens for each purchase, this green cryptocurrency seeks to eradicate all fraudulent practices from the carbon offsetting sector.

The IMPT marketplace, which will also serve as a venue for those looking to sell their carbon credits to brands, will then allow for the exchange of these tokens for tokenized carbon credits. Buyers will receive NFT artworks if they retire their carbon credits instead.

This week, it also hit the $ 12 million milestone alongside D2T. It is best to take advantage of the price now before it skyrockets.

3. Calvaria (RIA)

The Calvaria coin is used on a Play-to-Earn gaming platform, which lets users play games without getting paid. The goal of the Calvaria project is to hasten the acceptance of cryptocurrency by the general public via a play-to-earn battle card game.

The two underlying tenets of Duels of Eternity are that individuals won't invest in cryptocurrencies without a sizable reward and simplicity of entrance and that people respond better when they feel like they are in control of their decision rather than being sold to.

The coin could demonstrate the value of using cryptocurrency by implementing techniques like keeping a visible lifetime tracker of how much the player would have earned if they had been playing on the paid version of the game, offering in-game rewards for completing a gamified yet educational mode and providing the specifics of how much each NFT version of cards are worth. Buy it for only $0.025 in the fourth round of the presale.

Other Profitable Projects To Consider For Massive Gain

1. TAMA

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency platform that aims to revolutionize the gaming sector by utilizing DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocols. Tamadoge might be the next 50x cryptocurrency in 2022, following the success of other meme coins like Doge and Shiba Inu for investors.

The Tamadoge ecosystem depends on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which act as substitutes for virtual pets. These pets will be purchased by gamers to compete with the pets of other players. Winners receive TAMA tokens as prizes.

Its several innovative features make it another coin that will rise far and rise high. It is best to get it now.

2. ALGO

Silvio Micali, a well-known software developer, developed ALGO, which has already established itself as a serious rival to the Ethereum network. According to Securities.io, hundreds of businesses use it. El Salvador's announcement that it would employ Algorand for its blockchain system gave it a significant boost at the close of the previous year.

This feature will become more crucial when government action against bitcoin projects due to the enormous amounts of power they consume becomes more likely.

Final Take

Seeing the Bitcoin and Ethereum dip, investing in the presales of coins like D2T, IMPT, RIA, and TAMA is best. These Coins show favorable features of coins that can stand the test of time, and it is best to invest now before their prices escalate.

