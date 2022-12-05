Crypto News Today: Binance Continues To Grow, While Dogeliens Continues To Sell On Presale

The past few weeks have been rough for the cryptocurrency market. For Binance specifically, despite being involved in the FTX drama, it has progressed decently. The CEO of Binance has demonstrated confidence in his company, even sharing proof-of-reserves several days ago while promising to provide a merkle proof-of-reser which will be a trusted medium to confirm the exchange's reserve. Binance is probably one of the least affected by the market sweep, and investors' confidence has continued to grow with the centralized exchange. The company recently announced a partnership with popular football icon Cristiano Ronaldo to launch a CR7 NFT collection that will be available on the Binance NFT marketplace.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new meme coin that has also progressed impressively over the last few weeks. Although the recent drama in the crypto landscape slowed its momentum, it is back to selling out at the usual speed. Dogeliens benefitted from the Dogecoin pump about two weeks ago as meme coin lovers were looking for the next possible blowup. Dogeliens (DOGET) appeared on the radar, and its presale has continued to move at an impressive speed since then. Pointing to people's enthusiasm to get in early to maximize their profit.

Binance: The Impressive, Stable Exchange

Binance is the largest crypto exchange in the cryptocurrency market, and with the collapse of FTX, the margin between Binance and the rest of the industry just got wider. Binance has immense coverage over the market; its native token, BNB, is the third largest cryptocurrency and its stablecoin, BUSD, is the fourth largest stablecoin in the market. The BNB Smart Chain is the second-largest network for DeFi and the 10th-largest network in all-time NFT trading volume.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a legendary player in football, will shortly debut his CR7 NFT collectibles on Binance NFT. In June, the sportsman collaborated with the cryptocurrency exchange to promote Web3 and non-fungible tokens to his millions of fans. Later this week, Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest soccer players ever to grace the game, will release his debut NFT collection. The Portuguese megastar will be featured on the digital collectibles, which will only be offered on the Binance NFT Marketplace.

The fact that Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's main rival, has dabbled in the cryptocurrency world is noteworthy. The Argentinean became the company's Global Ambassador after signing a $20 million contract with Socios in March. In order to promote the business and spread awareness of Web3 among consumers worldwide, he also shook hands with the cryptocurrency exchange Bitget.

Dogeliens (DOGET): The New Dog on the Block

Dogeliens is a new DeFi meme coin created on the BNB Smart Chain and is looking to lead the charge to revive the cryptocurrency market. The DeFi meme coin meta was first created by Shiba Inu when the meme coin used DeFi as a tool for wealth creation. Today, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second largest meme coin, but it is overpriced if meme coin lovers are looking for an insane price pump.

This has made Dogeliens a top option to go for and considering that it draws inspiration from preceding dog meme tokens, it would be inheriting an already established community of dog meme lovers that would push for its growth as a means to make gains. Meme coins are known to make people rich, so people are expected to look forward to making money when they buy DOGET.

Dogeliens is a community-governed project, and the DAO governance model will enable collective effort that translates into value and wealth. Holders can send suggestions while the rest of the community can vote on whether to progress on such proposals. The decision is made when a consensus is reached. Dogeliens offers cheap entry into Doge meme coins, and users need to let this opportunity go.

