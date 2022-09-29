Crypto News Flash: Here’s Why Everyone is Talking About Avalanche, Chiliz And Moshnake

In the coin market, reputation and hype are everything. The amount of hype surrounding a coin at a particular period will be responsible for the coin's market direction. Whenever a large number of users are speaking positively about a particular crypto token, there’s a high possibility that its value will increase soon. Certain crypto traders have noticed this trend and spend time in the crypto space looking for tokens that fall into this category. Are you one of those interested in crypto tokens that everyone is talking about? Keep reading to find out more.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche belongs to the rare category of cryptocurrencies known as Ethereum-killers. Avalanche is referred to as an Ethereum killer because it can process transactions faster than the most popular altcoin in the world. This cryptocurrency project was designed by Ava Labs based in New York. Avalanche can process up to 4500 transactions per second. Now, that’s just incredible. Aside from that, Avalanche can support decentralized applications using smart contracts. Today, Avalanche is one of the most popular crypto projects worldwide. It grows exponentially. Some notable projects you’ll find on it include Sushiswap and Aave. Ava Labs has recently announced it will start supporting metaverse investments.

AVAX is the token symbol of the Avalanche blockchain. It’s also referred to as the red coin. Users can become a part of the Avalanche bandwagon by purchasing AVAX tokens on several cryptocurrency exchanges. Another interesting thing to note about Avalanche is that it’s hosted on three separate blockchains. There’s the C-chain, X-chain, and P-chain (contract, exchange, and platform chains). The C-chain is where transactions are hosted and held on the blockchain. The Snowman Protocol powers this sub-chain. There’s a total supply of 720 million AVAX tokens.

Chiliz (CHZ)

Simply put, Chiliz is a cryptocurrency that’s designed for sports tokenization. It aims to introduce a new interaction between fans and sports teams. Chiliz is the first crypto exchange around the world that’s completely dedicated to sports. Players can buy and sell customized fan tokens on the platform. Depending on the team in question, certain tokens bestow voting rights on users. The number of tokens you have will determine the number of voting rights you can exercise during development decisions. CHZ is the token symbol for Chiliz. Users can purchase CHZ on different crypto exchanges and websites worldwide.

Many fans and teams are interested in Chiliz because it allows fans to access special contests, custom content, promotional offers, and discounts. Chiliz has been designed to sort two different problems; funding and engagement. Now, most football teams worldwide can solve their financial problems through a cryptocurrency solution. Instead of selling shares to fans, they can sell crypto tokens to them in exchange for voting rights and special access. Chiliz was founded in 2018. It has grown to have 300 projects under it, and there’s still plenty of room for further growth.

Moshnake (MSH)

Many cryptocurrency users have complained about the quality of blockchain-based games, but Moshnake is set to change the status quo. Moshnake is a cryptocurrency set up on the Binance Smart Chain. This project allows players to earn from playing the renowned snake game that rocked java devices. The only difference is that players must purchase their virtual snake NFTs to get started. You’ll also need to pay an entrance fee to participate in the game's battle royale.

There are two utility tokens on Moshnake - MSH, and VEN. Participation fees are usually paid in form of Venom tokens (VEN). VEN is also paid to refill the survival hours of your snake. Survival hours denote the duration you can use your snake pet in the ecosystem. On the other hand, MSH is used to pay for in-game items.

