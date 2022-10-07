Crypto News Flash – Everything You Need To Know About Meme Coins With The Highest Potential - Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin? 

Meme coins are an interesting category in the cryptocurrency market. These tokens are renowned for their comical value and not their market price. When meme coins were initially introduced in the crypto space, they were treated as a way to joke at other cryptocurrencies. For the past few years, the coin market has grown exponentially. These meme coins have also changed the way they operate.

Today, meme coins offer impressive utility and compete with other tokens. They have also created an active community of people who use these tokens. Are you interested in the meme sector and looking for a particular coin to purchase? This piece will show you what you’re looking for. You’ll find out the meme coins with the highest potential with plenty of value.

Dodging The Crash – Dogecoin

Dogecoin, also known as DOGE, is one of the earliest meme coins introduced to the crypto space. It was a cryptocurrency that was intended to poke fun at Bitcoin. But today, this coin is one of the biggest crypto tokens worldwide. While Dogecoin has no real-world utility, it enjoyed massive success after being touted by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, as a better alternative to other tokens. Since then, Dogecoin has been adopted as a means of payment in multiple commercial stores.

Many traders expect Dogecoin’s price to increase up to 1 cent, but there are a few reasons why this may not be possible. The first thing to note is that Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency without any real use case. Asides from being used as a means of payment, it satisfies no real utility. Also, Dogecoin has an unlimited market supply. Dogecoin has remained one of the most popular crypto coins worldwide because it was a pioneer in the modern-day cryptocurrency market. After the success of Dogecoin, many meme coins followed suit, effectively sparking the meme sector to life.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – One Meme Coin To Rule Them All

Shiba Inu is one of the meme coins introduced to the coin market after Dogecoin’s success. Shiba Inu adopted a similar dog-themed logo to Dogecoin. The similarities between DOGE and Shiba Inu are because a group made the latter of developers who were Dogecoin fans. But instead of making a crypto token exactly like Dogecoin, they made some subtle improvements.

The first thing they did was create Shiba Inu as a community-driven token. This cryptocurrency has an active community known as the Shiba Army and more than 500 thousand members. The Shiba Army will decide the developments on the token. Also, they developed Shiba Inu into an ecosystem that allowed users to build projects and swap cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, Shiba Inu has a limited supply. And finally, this token will experience regular burns to reduce the overall market supply.

No One Puts Big Eyes Coin (BIG) In The Corner

Like Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has an impressive use case. This cryptocurrency will be used in the minting of NFTs. Developers fascinated by Big Eyes' aesthetics may draw inspiration from it and use it to develop non-fungible tokens. You’ll instantly fall in love with this coin if you're a cat lover. And if you aren’t a cat lover, you’ll still appreciate its colorful looks. Another interesting thing to note about this cryptocurrency is that a community of users controls it.

Most meme coins thrive on hype to reach their potential value. The recent Twitter meme war between Tamadoge and Shiba Inu has generated widespread interest in cryptocurrency. Many people are turning to Big Eyes because they consider it an alternative to Tamadoge. If you sign up for the second stage of the Big Eyes presale, you’ll gain a 15% price increase after it's completed. To join the Big Eyes presale, click on the link.

