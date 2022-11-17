Crypto Market Collapse - Is It A Good Time To Buy Bitcoin?

The crypto market collapse is affecting all the major and minor crypto coins; Bitcoin, in particular, has experienced a major toll on its market value. Although orchestrated by circumstances, some are outside the control of the crypto market, and some are direct correlations of projections made by a certain group of the populace. This has led to investors searching for an alternative before BTC recovers. Names like D2T , IMPT and RIA are beginning to trend amongst top investors as they search for tokens with massive potential.

Bitcoin has been recording a major drop in the past few months it has been operating, and this has caused investors eager to take the exit, creating a bias for new and interested buyers of this crypto coin. Amid this crypto collapse, is it really a good time to buy Bitcoin? What are the best alternatives to Bitcoin? Let's find out with details of the article below.

Bitcoin's Situation in the Market

As one of the top currencies in the crypto market, Bitcoin has been in the spotlight in the recent crypto dip. Plummeting to shocking lows, it has become too unstable to predict its future tendencies. Actualizing a market cap of about $69,000 in the early parts of the year, its greatest value ever, following a successful 2021 closure, the prospects were promising and sure to improve.

Bitcoin, among other types of coins, became susceptible to the general fall of crypto, which had begun at the beginning of the year. It faced a steep decline around May before it stabilized somewhere in October. It suffered a 30% decline in June in the space of a week and has seen similar drops in value after that period. It suffered a major blow and fell to $15,985 after the FTX sale it withdrew from, recording its lowest plummet since December 2020, according to Coindesk.

The crypto space and the financial market generally are experiencing economic challenges. The risk-asset rout that seemed to be affecting the financial market was a consequence of central banks increasing interest rates, a move to curtail the demand from suffering economies caught up to the crypto market. Operating in an extremely volatile market, Bitcoin had reached highs and lows in past years and still managed to hit a new high this year. But the trend has seen bitcoin dangling in the pits of falling markets which investors have taken as a sign to continue withdrawing their investments. With a tremendous market cap decline, a drop from $3 trillion to $ 781 billion, the market outlook is bad.

The Crypto market crash did not necessarily take it out all on Bitcoin; some other coins have been ravaged mercilessly by the ongoing crypto dip. In a relative sense, Bitcoin is still staying afloat in the stormy waves of the market, but what worries investors is its prospects. With the bear market threatening to rip everything apart, the previous accounts of Bitcoin could repeat themselves meaning people who buy now get it at a low price and sell it at a better price, or it could continue to dip in the market, meaning a loss for any new investor.

THE D2T, IMPT, and RIA TOKENS - Alternatives to Bitcoin

These coins have better prospects in the unstable /unfavorable environment of the crypto market. They are:

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

2. Impt.io (IMPT)

3. Calvaria (RIA)

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

D2T is the native token of the Dash 2 Trade platform. With a billion tokens as its proposed available volume, it has begun selling out tremendously in its presale stages. A recently introduced crypto option, it has produced a roar in the crypto space judging by its activity in the sales market. Pushing $5.7 million in three weeks of presales, this coin is astonishing in its popularity.

D2T has features that make it an attractive option to traders. It includes: Releasing trading signals for the proper analysis of trading activities which profits the trader, on-chain analytics to direct trending information for the trader's benefit, and new coin listings where new coins can be found and selected, which can help improve a trader's portfolio—packaging all this into a distinct feature, its dashboard, a real-time display of this information which makes it easily accessible to most traders.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now <<<

Impt.io (IMPT)

IMPT is an environmentally friendly initiative, limiting and controlling the carbon operating activities of itself and brands that support its vision. Using the blockchain mechanism, it has decentralized its processes, creating a completely transparent system that prevents fraud, double counting, and fraudulent activities. Compulsory burning of old tokens and the ability for its users to buy, sell or retire carbon credits promotes carbon footprint reduction.

By collaborating with world-leading brands, they made it possible for users who purchase items with carbon credits to take action into their hands leading to a safer environment and profitable investment. Its presale has passed the first stage, with over half of its available volume bought off, with the second stage noting similar trends.

>>>Buy IMPT Now <<<

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria, a fantasy gaming platform, has launched a battling system type of earning with a card game. Launched in the P2E space, it gains followers in its unique way. Providing the Playstore version of its online game free of charge gives inexperienced players a chance to experience first-hand a version of the game and navigate its nuances without stress before moving on to play and earn online. Calvaria's presale tokens have been sold by about 77%, promoting its next presale phase to the public.

>>>Buy Calvaria Now <<<

Conclusion

Since Bitcoin's future is highly uncertain in the series of unstable indexes that have shown throughout the year, a general decline is affecting everything in the world to dampen its chances further.

Still, without relegating the ability of bitcoin to bounce back as it has done in previous times, you can never go wrong with risk-mitigated investments, which is what D2T, IMPT, and RIA are proud supporters of.

With some crypto traders in the market leaving behind old coins and getting ready to participate in the launch of something more profitable, these new tokens are gaining speed in the presales. They are giving the populace new opportunities to explore in the coming months.