Crypto Investment: Big Eyes And Polkadot Could Give You Your Highest Returns In 2023

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Polkadot (DOT) could be the crypto assets to give you maximum returns in the coming year. Analysts believe the altcoins are positioned to have a great 2023, and adding them to your portfolio now could be a smart decision.

Big Eyes Coin is an excellent crypto project. Its developers have displayed in-depth knowledge of the crypto market, ensuring the meme coin can compete in a saturated market. Big Eyes Coin will hope to further distinguish itself from conventional meme coins in the coming year, as it proves to be a project beyond mere laughs.

Polkadot is another crypto asset experts believe you should leave in your portfolio or add if you haven't, as it could bring a high yield in the long run. The two crypto assets have the tendency to be your best buy in 2023, and we look into them below.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a decentralized Blockchain network that facilitates seamless interaction between specialized blockchains, enabling them to transfer assets, transact, and exchange messages without an intermediary. The open-source protocol uses sharded technology to promote scalability while offering high security and interoperability.

DOT is the platform's native token, and it's important in the proper functioning of its user-driven governance system. About 1.4 million crypto enthusiasts include the top crypto asset in their watchlists, anticipating the best entry point. The crypto asset has about $7 billion in market capitalization, and it is one of the top 10 crypto assets in the market apart from stablecoins.

DOT had a great run in 2021. It reached a new all-time high around November, yielding high profit. According to expert analysis, Polkadot (DOT) has a high tendency to repeat the same feat, and it could be one of your highest returns in the coming year.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may be the best new token on the market next year. The meme coin has spent most of the year on presale, and it looks set to launch into the market in the coming year. Going by its presale trend, Big Eyes Coin could bring a massive price surge for the token, giving holders early profit. This is why analysts are advised to join the token at presale rather than waiting for correction when the price pumps.



The crypto asset targets a high number of newbies and enthusiasts that are naive about the concept of DeFi. It provides educational resources to aid learning while also making accessing DeFi seamless. It appeals to cat lovers that have had to put up with the years of doge community reign. The cute cats are about to take over the meme space, and Big Eyes Coin is leading the revolution.

It will feature merchandise for community members to identify themselves and show support, and also valuable NFTs collections. Big Eyes Coin will ensure that the project's popularity keeps growing by allocating special marketing funds to implement effective marketing strategies. Some of these strategies include contests, giveaways, celebrity endorsement, etc.

Big Eyes Coin’s charity intervention will also increase its popularity while helping the Ocean body remain safe. Increased popularity brings more adoption for the crypto asset, and it increases its prominence. It is set for a great new year, with a high possibility of high yield.

Use this code for a BIG bonus reward: BUYEYES099

Join its presale via these links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/