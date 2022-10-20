CreativeBit Bags The Integrated Creative Mandate For ITC Sunrise; Jharkhand Now Has Its Own Homegrown Brand To Be Proud Of In The Digital Space

Ranchi-based Creative Agency, CreativeBit has bagged the integrated creative mandate for ITC Sunrise in Jharkhand. Using its integrated marketing strategies, CreativeBit will help the business grow further by minimizing its advertising cost and amplifying its presence and reach among the target audience and key stakeholders.

Founded in 2013, CreativeBit has witnessed exponential growth in the last 9 years and has been a growth catalyst for over 400 brands in different verticals. Incepted with a vision to develop and implement path-breaking strategies aligned with the brand’s mission, CreativeBit will be responsible for ITC Sunrise’s creative growth and communication in Jharkhand.

With customer centricity at its core, CreativeBit has successfully forged enduring connections with brands across sectors. CreativeBit aids businesses seeking to grow in the digital realm by offering them branding and innovative tech solutions. Since its inception, the firm has emphasized design through its IT and advertising services and helped several clients. Along with its existing verticals like IT Consulting, Designing, Marketing, and Digital Advertising, the company is also venturing into Event management as its fourth vertical. The brand promises to achieve the goals of its clients by delivering successful events.

Sharing his thought on the mandate win, the CTO and Co-Founder of CreativeBit, Siddhant Kumar said, “At CreativeBit, our vision is in alignment with our client’s growth and we aim to become the ‘preferred growth partners’ for brands. It is a proud moment for us to have a brand like ITC Sunrise as our client and we are optimistically look-forward to executing clutter-breaking campaigns for ITC Sunrise that will not only push creative boundaries but will also positively impact the profitability. We are pleased that the clients have acknowledged and valued our efforts.” He further added, “Also, we have always believed in providing chances to fresh minds and local talents to minimize migration of cream talent from the state.”

Parmanand Kashyap, CEO, and Co-founder of CreativeBit added, “Life of an entrepreneur is tough and we are often hit by a roadblock just like every businessman faced in the recent pandemic covid 19. Like it or not, building your empire from scratch takes every bit of your heart, soul, and sweat. We as a team in CreativeBit always focus on giving quality, service, and long-term value to our clients. We just concentrate on the process without thinking too much about the result. We are very happy to work for national brands like ITC - Sunrise and Reddy’s Medicare Lab.” He further added, “We will continue the same hard work and try to deliver the expectations of our clients.”

Sharing his thoughts on being associated with CreativeBit, Mr. Saket Keshri, Director (Operations) of Ratnalaya Jewellers said, “Wonderful experience with team CreativeBit. We have been associated with them for over 5 years now. As the name goes by, they are extremely creative and talented. They have assisted us in implementing multiple campaigns during the last few years and their presence adds a new perspective to the overall campaign. They conceptualize strategies and run multiple BTL activities around the year while also driving results from such campaigns. I consider them as an extension of our team. They are extremely good at planning and strategizing. Kudos! Proud to work with them.”



Owner of Eat Millet - Coastal Foods, Mr. Siva Tummala, said, “We have been associated with team CreativeBit since the brand - Eat Millet started. The team has been creative in ideating, and visualizing everything for the brand from logo design to packaging design, the 360-degree support that we got in technology and marketing helped us generate great sales numbers and we are elated that Eat Millet won the best start-up award in n prestigious Poshak Anaaj Award 2022.”

Despite the pandemic situation, CreativeBit thrived to be stable and has grown against all odds. In the last three years, CreativeBit has remarkably evolved regardless of the covid crisis and developed its business. The company has constantly focused on innovation across its verticals to help brands create a larger impact amongst their end key stakeholders.



