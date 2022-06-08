Creative leaders and successful entrepreneurs inspiring Gen Z

The youth of today are witnessing a major turning point in our world, as they are transitioning from their educational journey towards building successful and rewarding lives and careers. Listing some creative leaders Of The Indian Startup Ecosystem.

Chitwn D Malhotra, founder at Dillano Luxurious Jewels Ltd and CDM Invitations has recently stepped in the world of home and real estate as an Interior Designer. Her creative design philosophy is creating spaces that are exhilarating to experience while being functionally proficient. Chitwn has been weaving her magic in multiple cities amidst pandemic as an interior designer. Her enhanced ability to examine every nuance of design enables the company to provide an effective solution to projects of varying scale & requirements.

Resonating with investing heart and soul into a venture, Rishi Verma, an ambitious young entrepreneur, is a founder of GemRishi. The creative entrepreneur is not just a jewellery curator but is an all-rounder. With his exceptional urge to create something spectacular, he found his new interest in manufacturing fragrances. He is the founder of Neesh, a premium french brand are currently available for purchase in USA, Europe, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Paris, and UAE. What makes NEESH so unique is that the fragrances are created with well tested and proven ingredients that does not limit the fragrance to a perfume but the fragrance also gets blended in soaps, candles, aftershaves, alcohol-free fragrance oils, and other home and body essential products. Rishi Verma has successfully created an aromatic ecosystem for his customers by making the perfumes last more than 8+ hours, because he believes in leaving an unforgettable lasting impression!

Another name that has been shining bright in the world of diamonds to inspire the millennials, is Aanchal Goel, an artisan with a unique streak for jewellery-designing and presentation, is the Creative Designer and Director at Diamond Cubik - a leading jewellery teeming with eloquence. Building a brand synonymously with iconic jewellery designs, she is endeavouring to make it reach new skies of success as she seamlessly creates distinguished collections of diamond jewellery exuding magnificence and excellence. She recently made her debut at the "Delhi Times Fashion Week" and showcased her signature collection of solitaires, polki and emeralds.

Arun Malhotra, CEO, AM Estate Developers, is India’s top-notch premiere real estate developer and investor and has built a brand that doesn’t compromise with the quality. Serving patrons with impeccable hospitality, the brand has created ripples of success in the market. Building this venture from ground up, Arun has had his share of curvy roads. Encouraging others with his journey, he says, “My spirit of ensuring success and sparking the fire of growth has led me to bring AM Estate Developers to a new stature today. Innovating with his ideas and delving into the depths of consumer psyche, Arun has lent his experience to understand the intricacies of the market-trends as well as the new-day requirements of the customers.

Carrying forward the legacy of responsible living and fashion, this gorgeous duo, Hina and Nikhat, representing Finethreads - a sustainable fashion label for the woman who appreciates finesse, premium quality, and timeless design, is bringing their A-game to the table. The brand was successfully formed with the goal to provide affordable designer ensembles to customers who are committed to a lifestyle of responsible fashion. They have recently launched their new collection with edgy cuts and making an everyday look more powerful.

House of Tuhina, an epitome of grace in the world of jewellery, is making its way through society and lending a hand to make underprivileged women artisans self-reliant. The brand focuses on innovating with handmade jewellery from local elements, enabling the native women to step forth and have an opportunity to not only be employed but rather thrive in the jewellery-making industry.

The brand is sparking the fire of financial independence amidst underprivileged and unemployed women and being the change that it wants to see.

Commenting on the endeavours of the brand, Tuhina Goyal, Founder at House of Tuhina, says, "Our brand focuses on women empowerment with an intent to make them independent and self-sufficient.