Looking for a classic wheel-of-fortune game with a modern twist? Then Crazy Time by Evolution might be the perfect option for you.
Below, we've prepared a Crazy Time casino game review for UK players – it’s an excellent game that combines live gaming with advanced RNG gameplay, creating a unique player experience.
Wondering what exactly this game has to offer? Let’s have a closer look at it.
Best Sites to Play Crazy Time in the UK:
Crazy Time Pros:
Four unique bonus rounds
100,000x maximum win
Professional live dealers
Unique features like Top Slot multiplier
Crazy Time Cons:
A bit complex for new players
Highly volatile
The creator of Crazy Time is Evolution Gaming, which is well-known for its creative and excellent live casino games. Much like in other Evolution games, you’ll be greeted by professional and friendly dealers, making the gaming experience even more engaging.
So, let’s explore everything Crazy Time has to offer, discover its bonus rounds, and see what the best sites are to play at.
Crazy Time Game Review UK: Main Features
Game Studio: Evolution Gaming
RTP: 96.08%
Bet Range: 0.10 to 5000
Bonus Features: Four unique bonus rounds
Available at: , , & more
Crazy Time Casino Game Review: UK Edition
Now that we’ve reviewed the best casino to play Crazy Time in the UK, let’s see what this game is all about.
Gameplay: 4.9/5
It might feature four unique bonus rounds and be a bit complex at first, but you won’t need more than a few minutes to understand all the game mechanics – that’s the beauty of playing Evolution-powered live games!
The game consists of a big, vibrant wheel with 54 sections, each of them representing unique prizes.
All you have to do to get started is make a deposit, and place your bets on the section you believe the wheel will stop on. The gameplay is made even more exciting by labeling the portions with different multipliers or bonus rounds!
The host spins the wheel after every wager is made. All wagers on a multiplier segment win and the payments are multiplied according to the section it stops at.
You’re in for an adventure if the wheel lands on a bonus game section, where you get to take part in one of the extra games like Cash Hunt, Coin Flip, Pachinko, or Crazy Time. These extra bonus rounds give players the opportunity to win even bigger prizes and spice up the action even more.

Graphics and Sounds: 4.9/5
Evolution Gaming is known for creating live games with amazing visuals, and Crazy Time is no different. The game has an excellent design with vivid colors and pleasing detail.
It’s not only visuals that we love about Crazy Time – the audio and sound effects are quite exceptional, too. The background music and sound effects create an exciting atmosphere that enriches the whole gaming experience.
Every sound in Crazy Time, from the wheel's spin to other players' cheers, has been thoughtfully designed to create a Vegas-style gameplay that UK players love so much.
RTP: 4.9/5
The RTP changes based on which wheel section you wager on, and it is directly impacted by the various segments' unique multipliers and probabilities. The average RTP of Crazy Time is about 96.08%.
Certain parts have lower probability and greater multipliers, which create unique gameplay, while sectors with smaller multipliers have higher odds.
To increase your chances of winning, it is crucial to understand the RTP of each section and modify your betting strategy accordingly.
Bonus Games: 5/5
Crazy Time's bonus rounds are like the coolest parts of a game show packed into one.
First up, the Cash Hunt. This is how it works: a wall is full of 108 hidden multipliers, and you get to play a guessing game. It's like those carnival games where you pick a random symbol and see what prize you get, but here, you're uncovering a hidden multiplier. Exciting, right?
Then there's the Coin Flip. Super straightforward – it's literally flipping a coin! You've got a 50/50 shot here, and if it lands on your chosen color, bam! Your bet gets a nice boost.
The third one, called the Pachinko game, is like a mini adventure. It's got this cool Japanese vibe, with a huge wall and pins. The puck bounces down, pinball-style, and wherever it lands, that's your prize.
Then comes the Pachinko bonus game, which, for some, is the most sought-after round. Having a traditional Japanese theme, a massive Pachinko wall with a number of pins is on exhibit in this game. Players have to guess which pin lands on a multiplier, and the reward for the winner is decided once the pin has already landed.
And the grand finale, the Crazy Time bonus. It’s like the big wheel of fortune, with huge multipliers. The host hits a big red button, spins the wheel, and if you're lucky, you could hit a multiplier that's through the roof – we're talking up to 20,000 times!
So, whether you're into quick thrills like the Coin Flip or want something as exciting as Pachinko, Crazy Time's got a little bit of everything.
Crazy Time Game Review Overall Score: 4.9/5
In conclusion, Crazy Time deserves a high rating due to its simple and immersive gameplay, cutting-edge graphics, realistic, casino-like sounds, and exciting bonus rounds that are unique and vary drastically.
Crazy Time Casino Game Review: FAQs
How Do You Play Crazy Time Casino Game?
The game Crazy Time is easy to learn and play. To cast your wagers, simply select the portion of the wheel that you believe it will stop on. Your wager wins, and the payment is multiplied if the wheel stops on a multiplier section.
Then, you get to take part in one of the exciting bonus games if the wheel stops on a bonus game section. The prizes that players receive depend on how the bonus games turn out.

What Are the Best Features of Crazy Time UK?
Unlike other casino games, Crazy Time is full of exciting elements. Numerous chances for betting are available in the game, such as bonus games and multiplier sections.
The four exciting bonus games that are included provide the action with more variation and an unpredictable element.
How Do You Win at Crazy Time Casino Game in the UK?
There is no one trick to winning at Crazy Time. It is a casino game, and like every casino game, winning depends on chances and luck. The spinning wheel determines the game's result and is completely random.
Nonetheless, you can increase your odds of winning by being aware of the RTP for each section and modifying your betting strategy appropriately.
How Much Can You Win at Crazy Time?
Depending on your wagers and the game's results, you can win different amounts on Crazy Time. With some multipliers up to 20,000x, the multiplier portions have the potential to pay out large sums of money.
However, the maximum win and the largest payout Crazy Time can have for players is 100,000x.
Other Amazing Live Casino Games Like Crazy Time in the UK
Now that we have fully covered how to play the Crazy Time live casino game and how to unlock the Crazy Time bonus game, here are other popular live casino games available online:
Crazy Coin Flip: Crazy Coin Flip is another renowned live casino game in the UK – and it’s also by Evolution Gaming. It’s like the Coin Flip game from Crazy Time, but this one’s all grown up and has its own show! It’s simple: you've got a coin, two sides, and a whole lot of luck. Every flip gives you a new chance to win big.
If you're into that fast-paced, heart-racing kind of fun, where every second can turn your luck around, then Crazy Coin Flip Live is your kind of ride. It's straightforward, but don't let that fool you – the excitement is real, and the potential for big wins keeps you on the edge of your seat.
Funky Time: Then, we have Funky Time – a popular game by Evolution Gaming, and many UK players confirm that it is quite similar to Crazy Time. It’s a vibrant and colorful live casino game that features excellent graphics and cutting-edge sounds.
Betting on different outcomes immerses players in a vivid world of funky music and disco sensations. The game creates an exciting atmosphere that keeps players interested and involved with its lively hosts and interactive features.
Dreamcatcher: The exciting live casino game by Evolution Gaming, Dreamcatcher Live offers users a unique gaming experience.
With its hypnotic lighting and captivating images, players wager on different numbered sections of the wheel, each with unique prizes.
So, Ready to Play Crazy Time Online in the UK?
Crazy Time is a unique live casino game from Evolution Gaming.
It’s easy to see why players from the UK are drawn to this exceptional casino game with its inventive gameplay, high-quality graphics, and four bonus rounds.
Additionally, you can be confident that every time you gamble, you'll enjoy an excellent gaming experience.
But no matter where you choose to kick off your live casino gaming journey, we encourage you to gamble responsibly and don't forget to have fun.
