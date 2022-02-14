Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Crazy Cats, A Unique Collection Of 7,777 Digital Creatures, Is Set To Debut Soon.

The exciting new limited-edition digital art collection consists of 9,999 bespoke cat creatures with attractive features that will demand a big draw.

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 2:23 pm

With the ever-growing popularity of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), many entities have plunged into this space and introduced many interesting projects which have drawn enough attention. Out of the many NFT projects, there is one which holds a one of its kind NFT collection set to launch shortly called CrazyCats. This new digital art collection on the Ethereum blockchain network will consist of 7,777 unique NFTs categorized by level of rarity and generated with hundreds of elements. The project is focusing on the artistic side and simultaneously trying to build a healthy community which would attract maximum numbers on Discord. Only a few lucky members will be able to get hold of their own cat as there's limited supply as compared to its high demand. It's predicted to vanish off the blocks once minting is open to public.

The creators of the Crazy Cats NFT project are positive about the community making its mark, both in the Metaverse and real digital world. They want to build the craziest 100% community driven NFT project ever, making sure every member that joins them has fun and genuinely enjoys being part of this movement.
Crazy Cats are stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and hosted on an interplanetary file system (IPFS). The high-quality design of these digital cats will be equipped for use in the metaverse. The NFTs would be available for purchase on their website www.crazy-cats-nft.webflow.io through an initial sale and an randomly selected NFT will be minutes on the blockchain and delivered to users wallet and OpenSea account. Once it's sold users can also get Crazy Cats on the the secondary market on OpenSea.

To grab the minting opportunity, holders have to join the whitelist which will be determined by their dedication measured by their engagement towards the project. Further updates will be revealed shortly through its official website
 

