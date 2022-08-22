COVAL Price Prediction: Why Investors Dump This Coin For TAMA

There are many different types of cryptocurrency on the market. There are traditional crypto coins, all of which have their own blockchain, and there are non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs.

There are more that are coming onto the market every day, which brings up the challenge of having one place to trade all of these assets at once. This is where circuits of value, or COVAL, comes in.

COVAL is the native token for the platform known as Emblem Vault, which allows people to bundle all their crypto products in one place to then buy, sell or trade all at once. Many people refer to it as sort of a crypto zip file, since it combines everything in one place.

There is value to COVAL, but what is its outlook for the future? Let's take a look at that, as well as another new meme coin that's about to hit the market that looks to be an outstanding investment opportunity -- Tamadoge (TAMA)

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now <<<

COVAL Price Prediction

COVAL began trading on the open market back in February of 2015, actually a few years before the Emblem Vault was launched. It remained around the same value for a few years, then dropped precipitously. It has gained some value since, though, and has a decent outlook for the fuure.

Below is a COVAL price prediction on where the value could go in the next few years.

Year Price 2022

$0.01776 2023 $0.027 2025 $0.0339

In the next year, COVAL is predicted to increase in value by approximately 52%. Then, it's expected to increase in value by approximately 25.7% between 2023 and 2025. If this prediction were to hold true, the total value of COVAL will grow roughly 91.2% between now and 2025.

That would be a very impressive outlook for a traditional investment, but not so much so for cryptocurrency. What's more, you'd have to hold onto that asset for at least three years to even come close to doubling your money, during which point you could be subject to huge drops in value.

There is a new meme coin launching soon that looks to be able to provide a return of investment of up to 10 times once it's fully on the market. It's called Tamadoge, and it's taking a completely new approach to the meme coin market.

>>>Buy Tamadoge on Presale Now <<<

Tamadoge Outlook

Tamadoge is not just another meme coin. It's taking a considerably different approach to the market, which is why it's sold so well in Beta sales thus far.

In fact, the Beta sale of TAMA ended on 11 August, way ahead of the original scheduled end date of 2 September.

Tamadoge is building on the success of the famous Tamagotchi pet that was very popular in the 1990s. Owners of TAMA will be able to mint their doge's however they want, as well as train and breed them. Once it's launched, owners will be able to battle their NFTs and rise up the leaderboard.

Tamadoge integrates Play-to-Earn that will utilize the Tamaverse. Owners can get a full AR experience, including playing their doge's with their friends.

TAMA is recreating the Doge system, and it's a main reason why the meme coin has such a bright outlook compared to others like COVAL.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now <<<

How to Find TAMA

now, closed its Beta sale. The presale is scheduled to end in the fourth quarter of 2022, and is currently in its fourth tranche.

During this presale period, they are holding a TamaDoge $100K Giveaway . To enter, you need to join and purchase TAMA, and then share it with your friends for a chance to win.

The prize amount is the equivalent of $100,000 worth of TamaDoge. You must own the equivalent of at least $100 worth of TamaDoge on the day of the drawing to be eligible.

By the first quarter of 2023, the TamaDoge NFT Petstore is set to open. It will be initially listed on CEX by then, and the TamaDoge battling leaderboard will begin as well.

Metaverse partnerships are set to begin in the second quarter of 2023, with additional CEX listings and P2E giveaways planned as well. TAMA also has plans to be listed on all the main exchanges by this time.

The full TamaDoge launch, including a collection of P2E arcade games, is planned for the third quarter of 2023. This will be accompanied by physical TamaDoge rewards as well as token prizes.

Finally, by the fourth quarter of 2023, the TamaDoge AP app is set to launch, which will allow you to play with your TamaDoge pet.

To get in on all the action at the ground floor, though, you need to purchase your TamaDoge soon.

>>>Buy Tamadoge on Presale Now <<<

How to Buy Tamadoge

STEP 1

To begin, make sure you have a MetaMask wallet installed on your browser, or use one of the wallets supported by Wallet Connect (we recommend Trust Wallet).

Purchasing on a desktop browser will give you a smoother purchasing experience. For this we recommend Metamask.

If you are purchasing on mobile, we recommend using Trust Wallet and connecting through the in-built browser (just copy https://buy.tamadoge.io into the Trust Wallet Browser).

STEP 2

Once you have your preferred wallet provider ready, click “Connect Wallet” and select the appropriate option. For mobile wallet apps you will need to select “Wallet Connect”.

You will then have three optionsBuy ETH With Card. This option will allow you to purchase ETH that will be sent to your wallet by our partner, Transak.

You will then be able to use this ETH to purchase TAMA. Click “Buy Eth With Card” to begin and follow the on screen steps. We recommend purchasing a minimum of $15 worth of ETH to cover the minimum TAMA purchase.Buy TAMA With ETH.

Once you have sufficient ETH in your wallet (if you do not have ETH or USDT, please select option 1 to purchase ETH first), you can now swap your ETH for TAMA. Type in the amount of TAMA you wish to purchase (1,000 minimum) and then click “Convert Eth”.

Your wallet provider will ask you to confirm the transaction and will also show you the cost of gas.Buy TAMA with USDT. Please ensure you have at least $15 of USDT in your wallet before commencing the transaction.

Type in the amount of TAMA you wish to purchase (1,000 minimum). Click “Convert USDT”. You will then be asked to approve the purchase TWICE. The first approval is for the USDT contract and the second is for the transaction amount. Please ensure you go through both approval steps in order to complete the transaction.

STEP 3

Once the presale has concluded, you will be able to claim your TAMA tokens. We will release details closer to the time, however you will need to visit the main site https://tamadoge.io and click on the gold “Claim” button.

Tamadoge Contract

Use the contract information below to add the TAMA token to your wallet.

Address: 0x12b6893cE26Ea6341919FE289212ef77e51688c8

Decimals: 18

Token symbol: TAMA

>>>Buy Tamadoge on Presale Now <<<

More About Meme Coins

Originally, meme coins were just a joke. In fact, Dogecoin was never intended to have any value at all. Ultimately, though, they attracted a lot of attention, which built value, which convinced other people to start new meme coins.

Meme coins are crypto that are just inspired by memes -- which are funny ideas circulating on the internet through videos or images. Many have an unlimited supply, which creates a lot of volatility in their value.

Those meme coins that have been able to create a stable environment have been able to thrive, though, and that's what Tamadoge is already proving to do.

Meme coins run on the same blockchain technology that other traditional cryptocurrency does, such as the Ethereum or Solana networks.

While COVAL was looking to become one of the leaders in the space, it simply hasn't been able to do that. True, the COVAL price prediction for the future is positive, but it's not overly impressive compared to Tamadoge for the next few years.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now <<<

COVAL vs. TAMA: Which is Better?

TAMA is truly taking a completely different approach to meme coins, which is why it has such a positive outlook. While COVAL is very unique, too, in that it allows for the sale, purchase and trading of different crypto assets in one place, it's not enough to continually create value.

The biggest downfall of meme coins is that they don't have value that's tied to anything. They're hardly ever used to purchase goods or services, meaning if their ecosystem fails, they do, too.

TAMA combines the P2E and NFT concepts into one single environment, allowing it to separate itself from others in the marketplace. Owners of TAMA can interact with others on the metaverse with their doges, while also earning rewards for doing so.

This specific Tamaverse is creating a built-in, real-world value for TAMA. In the long run, this will increase its value, unlike the model that COVAL is taking. This, then, creates a real use case for the ecosystem to be long-lasting and tangible.

TAMA owners are incentivized to build their NFTs over time. This makes them keep coming back for more, which makes TAMA more popular and in high demand, which increases the value of TAMA over time. It also helps to stave off volatility in the market that many other meme coins, such as COVAL, experience all the time.

This is one of the main reasons why TAMA has been so successful thus far in Beta sales and presales, and why the outlook for Tamadoge is so bright.

There's no similar value to COVAL or other meme coins. So, while the overall outlook for COVAL is fairly decent for the next few years, it doesn't come close to matching that of Tamadoge.

>>>Buy Tamadoge on Presale Now <<<

Buy Tamadoge, the Next Great Meme Coin, Before It's Too Late

The meme coin market is one that is ripe for the picking, but it can be risky, too. Getting in at the right time, with the right coin, is really the name of the game when it comes to cashing in for crypto investments.

And that's where Tamadoge is right now, and why it's such a great investment. Right now, you can get in on the ground floor of Tamadoge during its presale. You have to act now, though, before you miss out on this opportunity and it's too late.

The best time to typically invest in crypto is either right before or right after the launch of a new meme coin. That's where TAMA is right now, giving you an unmatched opportunity.

While some crypto such as COVAL have a decent price prediction for the future, investors would be forced to hold onto their assets for a long time to see those returns. As that happens, though, they're also open to huge drops in value.

The fact that Tamadoge has a fully-integrated model of NFT and P2E is what's attracting people already to the presale. TAMA is the next great meme coin, and it's proving out that way already.

Don't miss out on your opportunity to get in on the ground floor before it's too late.