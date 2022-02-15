Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Could Solar Network Be The Next Decentralized Payment Method Built On Blockchain?

Solar Network is backed by a delegated proof of stake consensus, which is secured by 53 voted-in delegates that produce blocks and validate transactions. This technology holds much promise, and the creators are confident that the demand will rise to dizzying heights in the near future.

Could Solar Network Be The Next Decentralized Payment Method Built On Blockchain?
Swipechain, Solar Network's fully decentralized and open-source blockchain

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 2:27 pm

In today's financial world any transaction that takes place requires the backend support of banks which is considered to be the biggest disadvantage as without its framework no transaction can take place. However, with the advancement of technology, one can bypass the banks or any other financial institutions and transact seamlessly. How? With the help of blockchain technology where your finances are completely under your control instead of any third party financial entities. There's no need to rely on any government or any other institution for any regulatory prohibitions.

Created as an open-source blockchain using its own native currency, it is set for a smooth user experience.

All said and done the blockchain technology is still getting on track but in time it would take over the financial markets big time and that's evident by the kind of momentum it is gaining at present. Solar Network has stepped in to tap the potential of this zone by establishing its fully decentralized and open-source blockchain, which is created from core blockchain components.

Solar Network is backed by a delegated proof of stake consensus, which is secured by 53 voted-in delegates that produce blocks and validate transactions. This technology holds much promise, and the creators are confident that the demand will rise to dizzying heights in the near future. Furthermore, Solar Network has its own native cryptocurrency that can be used throughout the blockchain for payments, fees, voting staking and much more. The framework is designed for developers who can build layer 1 modules and plugins with ease that retrofit into the core blockchain. There are also a wide range of SDKs which developers can use within the Network.

There's also a specially built Solar community which takes developers, crypto-enthusiasts, art creators, enterprises and all sorts of users under its roof. The community also comprise of founders and developers who have lent their hand towards the development of the Solar project.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Sajid Shaikh, A Small-Town Boy, Has Gone Popular With His Awe-Inspiring Videos

Sajid Shaikh, A Small-Town Boy, Has Gone Popular With His Awe-Inspiring Videos

Meet Dileep Kumar Kandula, The Social Activist Behind The Unique Concept Of Dooradrushti Foundation

AI-Enabled Instahyre Is Helping Fortune 100 Companies And Unicorn Startups To Up Their Recruitment Game

Youth Leader And Social Activist Anil Chopra’s Work For The Students Of Rajasthan University Is Admirable

Issues Like Unemployment, Women’s Safety Need To Be Discussed, Says Social Activist Neyaz Khalid Noor

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?