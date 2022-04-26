Could Pac-Man Frog (PAC), ApeCoin (APE) And Axie Infinity Be One Of The Top 3 Gamecoins?

Gaming tokens are quickly becoming a popular way to interact with games. They can provide extra features, or be used as currency within the game. There are a variety of gaming tokens available, and each one offers something different. In this post, we'll take a look at some of the most popular gaming tokens out there.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) , which was released on March 29, 2022, is already in the presale period, but it is already a gaming token that attracts attention. We will talk about ApeCoin (APE) which is the highest value gaming coin on coinmarketcap.com and Axie Infinity (AXS), which is claimed to be the number one Ethereum game where individuals can earn tokens with their contributions to the ecosystem.

ApeCoin(APE) Stands Out as the Most Valuable GameCoin

The ApeCoin (APE) is a token produced for the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem. Listed as the most valuable Gaming token on Coinmarketcap, ApeCoin (APE) was created with inspiration from Yuga Labs' Bored Ape Yacht Club project.

Being a decentralized cryptocurrency, this token is backed by the APE Foundation. Let's also mention that the creators are Greg Solano and Wylie Aronow, and the CEO of Yuga Labs is Nicole Muniz. Its market cap is currently $4.2 billion. ApeCoin (APE) once again showed how strong it is in the stablecoin market, with a 23% increase on April 20.

Although it is a gaming token, it managed to be on the list of the 30 most valuable coins. There's no reason why he shouldn't go further in the rankings with high jumps. APE, which will also be used in an NFT-based game called Otherside, seems to become even more popular with a different project called Bored Ape Metaverse.

We think it would not be wrong to think that the rapid rise of APE in recent days is due to its progress by creating a correct and safe ecosystem.

Axie Infinity (AXS) Still Very Strong Despite Security Issues

Axie Infinity (AXS) is still trying to recover after the Ronin Bridge Hack on March 23. Over $615 million in ETH was stolen on Ronin Network, the sidechain built to scale Axie Infinity, causing AXS to depreciate. Moreover, according to the latest information, the attackers managed to turn about 6 million dollars into cash a few weeks ago.

Despite this hack, Axie Infinity (AXS) continues to be in the top 50 among the most valuable coins. With a market cap of $2.8 billion, AXS was initially built on ERC-20, which was secured by Ethereum (ETH)'s Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Afterwards, they switched to this system they introduced as Ronin Bridge and created for them. On the other hand, they took a heavy blow due to the security vulnerabilities in this system.

By creating an ecosystem on its gaming platform, AXS was able to generate a valuation of $2.8 billion. Moreover, despite the most important hacking attack in history, it has managed to stay at a certain value and can still continue its upward trend in April 2022.

A New Game Coin: Pac-Man Frog (PAC)

Although everything is very new in the field of GameFi, it is not surprising to observe that the most important developments are also in these projects. Pac-Man Frog (PAC) also stands out as one of the promising coins, although it is quite new in this field. We believe that NFT and GameFi projects will herald the one of the most remarkable developments in the crypto world.

Despite the fact that it is being offered as a GameFi token on pre-sale, Pac-Man Frog (PAC), which we hear a lot about, has many features that would allow for the creation of an effective and innovative cryptocurrency gaming system.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is a cryptocurrency that can be purchased with BoostX, the site where you may buy presale coins and its website. It's a blockchain-based investment platform that allows early-stage private presale investors to access a fair, open, and transparent distribution channel.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC), which will offer a maximum supply of 1 billion coins, can be purchased with Tether (USDT) and other coins. Built on the decentralized Solana (SOL) Blockchain, PAC produces creative and useful solutions, especially in GameFi NFT marketplaces. It aims to create an incubation center for game developers and bring them to global markets on the blockchain game platform.

However, it is obvious that hacking attacks, especially on platforms such as Ronin Bridge, create major security problems. Fortunately, PAC can get off to a head start and include provention methods to reduce the likelihood that this happens, especially with secure NFT and GameFi marketplace projects.

Pac-Man Frog Information can be found here:

Presale: https://presale.pacmanfrog.io/register

Website: https://pacmanfrog.io/