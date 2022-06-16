Could Mehracki (MKI) Stand Out In The Crypto Market Like Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX)?

The recent crash in the crypto market has birthed a new movement amongst investors. Investors are no longer hedging their money on tokens like the BTC or ETH but are slowly turning to the small tokens.

Many small cryptocurrencies have drawn the attention of the public due to their unique features and as a result, investors are taking them seriously and investing in them. One such token is Mehracki (MKI) and in this article, we shall be taking a deeper look at what makes this token unique and how it compares to Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX).



Mehracki (MKI)

Mehracki (MKI) was built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain to allow users to unwind by generating wealth for investors and promoting enjoyable moments and activities for people all over the world who want to become involved in the cryptocurrency sector.

The Mehracki native currency, MKI, serves as a uniform medium of exchange for customers and hospitality providers, as well as certifying and authenticating transactions inside the Mehracki (MKI) ecosystem. Unlike previous ecosystems, the company claims that theirs has been simplified, is participatory, and user-friendly. Mehracki (MKI) will not be completely free; instead, each transaction will be subject to a 0.5 percent cost, which will be used to support the liquidity pool, reward staking, and maintain the ecosystem, among other things.

Users will be able to conduct transactions using MKI tokens, run customer loyalty tokens, avoid costly intermediaries, and gain first-hand knowledge of consumer behavior for improved services. The platform’s ultimate goal is to build a healthy ecosystem that includes a utility token, feel-good NFTs, and a marketplace where visitors and hospitality providers can be exposed to the rest of the world.



Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) was created by Charles Hoskinson, one of Ethereum's co-founders. It is a Layer 1 protocol that employs the proof-of-stake consensus technique and, owing to the Alonzo update, now allows smart contracts. ADA is the native coin of the Cardano network.

Cardano (ADA) was created in 2017 and has since established itself as one of the 'blue chip' cryptos that have withstood past market cycles. It was developed to solve challenges of scalability, interoperability, and sustainability. Despite recent market volatility, Cardano (ADA) continues to recruit over 2,000 wallets each day, which is a very positive sign.

TRON (TRX)

TRON (TRX) is a smart contract-enabled decentralized layer 1 blockchain. It's a blockchain-based content sharing network with the goal of cutting out the middleman between producers and buyers.

The blockchain, which has over 93 million users and claims a TPS (Transactions Per Second) of 2000, aims to decentralize the internet. It has defied market expectations, climbing 20% since the beginning of May, indicating investor confidence in the project.

Conclusion

Following in the footsteps of Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX), Mehracki appears to be a strong investment option with the potential to become the next big thing in the cryptocurrency market.

There aren't many crypto projects that prioritize happiness, but Mehracki (MKI) does. With its formal launch slated for later this year, crypto enthusiasts may now join in its presale and become early supporters of the coin.

