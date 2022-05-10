Could FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Be Following Decentraland’s (Mana) And Shiba Inu’s (Shib) Footprints?

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have proven that some coins follow each other's blueprints, and in the case of these two coins, it worked out quite nicely.

One cryptocurrency that might be a comparable to FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is Decentraland (MANA). Decentraland is one of the most prominent GameFi tokens in the Metaverse, offering similar services to FIREPIN Token (FRPN).

How FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Plans To Affect The Metaverse

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is designed with software that allows it to enable cross-chain interoperability across different blockchains, including Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), and Solana (SOL). This project must extend its reach into the virtual world.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is a community-led DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), complete with Metaverse integration. FIREPIN is currently in the second phase of its presale and has less than 48 hours before it enters the final stage of the presale. The end of these phases will usher in the official launch.

FIREPIN (FRPN) will be backed by a DAO for the Metaverse and is looking into 3D game investment and NFT game software.

Companies that have plans to integrate play-to-earn games and metaverse games will benefit from partnering with FRPN creators whose aim is to have a long-term impact on the gaming and digital asset ecosystem.

In addition to their investments, FIREPIN Token (FRPN) has plans to launch the first phase of its Metaverse Game Development and the development of a game studio in Q3 of 2022.

The 27th of May will end the presale, meaning potential investors have less than a month to add FRPN to their portfolios.

DECENTRALAND (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is a metaverse-based GameFi crypto that is one of the biggest in the world, especially in the space of play-to-earn games.

Decentraland (MANA) is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and is a virtual reality system.

Members and users of the Decentraland (MANA) platform can create and earn from their content and decentralized apps. There is real estate and land present in Decentraland that is controlled and owned wholly by community members.

It is ranked 37 amongst the world's biggest cryptos, with a market cap of more than $3 billion, based on CoinMarketCap's data.

Two different tokens control Decentraland's activities. LAND is an NFT which determines land ownership representing digital real estate in the Metaverse.

The native currency of Decentraland is MANA, and it controls the purchases of LAND, virtual commodities and virtual services in the digital ecosystem.

There has been an increase in the demand for virtual land since 2021. LAND prices have risen to hundreds of thousands, and the amount being scooped up has increased as well, even in The Sandbox (SAND).

SHIBA INU (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) stood out as one of 2021's most popular cryptocurrencies. Trading Shiba Inu (SHIB) at the right moment increased investors' profits by a wide margin, proving that even the most unexpected investments could bring the most considerable profits.

Apart from losses, missing out on potential profits can be painful for any investor. To avoid losing the opportunity to gain from a coin, joining in at the presale is always better. FIREPIN Token (FRPN) will soon end its presale, and crypto enthusiasts are turning their attention toward this token.

FIREPIN Token (FRPN):

